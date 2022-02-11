Country music singer Yola Carter explained that a Beauty Diary for a touring artist can be a bit of a daunting task, given that she spends a lot of her time on the road. Luckily for us, she’s done her best to condense the many iterations of her various routines of what one might call a typical week (if there is such a thing). Between long bus rides, prioritizing vocal warm-ups, rehearsals, press, and radio, the six-time Grammy nominee relies on a few products that are tried-and-true and, importantly to Carter, many of which are created by women of color, including Alicia Keys, Rihanna, and Pat McGrath. The following interview was told to Amanda Mitchell and has been edited for length and clarity.
SUNDAY
Ah, Sunday. When I’m home in Nashville, this is a true day of rest when I can manage it. That means: Skin care of the highest order, rest, no makeup. Keys Soulcare is a brand I adore — it is in fact a brand co-created by the queen, the legend, Alicia Keys. It’s in the name, what more do you need to know. Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser with Manuka Honey is simply the most lush cleanser and at night, to moisturize, I use Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream.
MONDAY
If I’m home and not on the road, I make a point to prioritize exercise. This goes deep and as someone who uses musculature for my profession — singing properly requires being fully in control of your diaphragm among other muscles most may not spend their energy thinking about — so this is of the utmost importance. While many view exercise as part of a beauty regime, for me, it goes much deeper than that.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
I would not dream of playing a show without a proper vocal warm-up, and the same goes for a beauty routine. Before any makeup gets applied, a washing and prepping routine must go first to protect the face. I use the aforementioned Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser, which is followed with the Keys Soulcare Be Luminous Powder Exfoliator with lactic acid. After that comes Pixi skintreats Botanical Collagen Tonic Toner, which is full of juicy peptides and healing coconut water. After the toner comes the serums: I use NourishMax Hyaluronic Acid serum — a daily must have — followed by NourishMax Collagen serum. Collagen keeps the face young, darlings. For UV protection, I use La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 60 sunscreen.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
For makeup, sometimes I have my very talented glam queen and friend Jessica Smalls help out for events such as the GRAMMYS or for TV appearances, but much of the time, particularly on the road, it is up to me to be stage ready. To start, I use the Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Foundation, with a touch of Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer. My fellow Bajan queen Robyn Fenty has blessed us all with a stunning, inclusive, empowering makeup line and I use the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick in Latte as a highlighter, and Espresso as a lowlight to give full glow. I also use Fenty's Freestyle Cream Blush in Daiquiri Dip.
I don’t believe any makeup artist in the world has a kit that doesn’t include some form of Pat McGrath. It is important to note that, like much like me, Pat McGrath — a truly self-made makeup artist and titan who is at the helm of a billion dollar company — is also a Black woman from England born of a mother from another country. In her case, Jamaica; in my case, Barbados. Representation and education matters in all forms, including in the beauty industry. With that, I use her Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine in Boudoir Rose, and for a shimmering and glimmering eye, I use her Mothership VIII Divine Rose eyeshadow palette. To top off the eye look, I use the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Alyssa Edwards palette.