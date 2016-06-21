15 Sand Castles That Are Blowing Our Minds

Julie Rogers
Does your grand plan for building a sand castle this summer require just a single bucket? And maybe a stick for a flag? Ours, too. But, as usual, there are some people out there who are a bit more ambitious. All over the world, professionals and amateurs alike hit the beach for a little artistic fun in the sun, and the results are seriously amazing.

Whether you’re beach-bound this summer or just dreaming from your desk, we’ve rounded up 15 massively impressive sand sculptures we spotted on Pinterest, for some sunny inspiration.

Does it come with a crown?

Like a fancy beach bonfire.

Seriously, how?


For the beachgoer with modern taste.



The detail!

A photo posted by Sandshapers (@sandshapers) on


When can we move in?


A photo posted by Kiran Kaur (@kirrraaan) on


Creative and topical.


A photo posted by Dennis Hsu (@hsuchenen) on

Visit the world's most iconic buildings all at once.

A literal take on getting lost on the beach.



A temporary work of art.


This sandcastle proves optical illusions are amazing everywhere.

This is even bigger than Monica Geller's apartment.


As if just the castle weren't magical enough.


Definitely not a sand castle.

So. Much. Fun.
