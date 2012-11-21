We know, we know: You only just planned your Turkey Day ensemble, and now there are more holiday outfits to stress over? Sigh. But, in our book, it's never too early to start planning a wow-'em outfit, especially when the sartorial stakes are as high as they are on New Year's Eve. It's your last chance to flaunt what you've got (in 2012, anyway), so we say: Pull out all the stops.
Since it's NYE, we're giving you permission to go a little crazy and don sequins galore (when in Rome, right?). That said, mastering the flash without looking like a disco ball is sometimes easier said than done. But, we think this BB Dakota number offers the perfect combo of sass and sophistication. The bright gold shade keeps the fun factor high, but the forgiving cut and high neckline ensure you won't have a "who wore it better" moment with a drunken co-ed.
We love the look for any champagne-soaked occasion, and if you're ringing in the new year in a tropical paradise (lucky!) might we suggest you ditch the tights?
