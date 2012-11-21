We know, we know: You only just planned your Turkey Day ensemble, and now there are more holiday outfits to stress over? Sigh. But, in our book, it's never too early to start planning a wow-'em outfit, especially when the sartorial stakes are as high as they are on New Year's Eve. It's your last chance to flaunt what you've got (in 2012, anyway), so we say: Pull out all the stops.