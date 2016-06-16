Will You Be Trying This Bold Swimwear Styling Trick?

Layering and summer weather don't necessarily go hand-in-hand — we know that for a fact, even if we don't like it. But scrolling through Instagram one evening, we found an exception to the "rule": bathing suit layering (yes, you read that correctly). So if you're already getting sick of your swim stash, it's time to give this beach-ready trend a try.
Just when we thought our mean layering skills would have to sit on the bench until fall, a brand called Noe Garments gave us the idea of wearing not just one bathing suit, but two. As pictured here, you can totally throw a triangle top under a plunge suit for a dynamic, new look — and we've come up with a few other combinations that we're planning on trying this summer. Ahead, find four ways to tackle swim layering, and let us know in the comments if you're down to take the trend for a swim.
