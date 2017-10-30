Bat Wing Liner Is Here To Relieve Your Halloween Costume Stress

Our love for the versatility of liquid liner knows no bounds. This is especially true around Halloween, when it can add 'costume makeup' to its ever-expanding résumé. For example: A Marilyn Monroe-inspired wing and beauty mark combo? Done. A cat-eye and whiskers to match your go-to cat ears? That's a cinch.
But for those among us that prefer the classic, haunted vibes of All Hallows' Eve — sinister even — we suggest trying out a trend that is exploding on Instagram right now: bat wing liner. It's a quick, simple, and effective way to get in the spirit without much work. While the look has been around for years, Kat Von D sparked a surge of imitators after sharing a pictorial on Instagram, showing fans how to easily achieve the look in six steps.
With Halloween just 24 hours away, we sought out some of the best bat wings on the web for inspiration. From subtle to shocking, there's a lot you can do with this the look, ahead.