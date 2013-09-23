For fall '13, G.H. Bass & Co. remakes the classics even better. The brand has proved that it knows how to stay contemporary by constantly updating its tried-and-true styles in subtle, yet eye-catching, ways. And, for its newest designs, the brand is serving up some delicious eye (and foot!) candy.
Mixing on-trend patent leather and deep, bold hues, Bass cranks out a collection that provides the perfect touch of color and shine to your look. Plus, at $128 a pop for a shoe that's almost guaranteed to never fall out of your wardrobe rotation, Bass makes us want to buy them all, Halloween-style. As in, we'll take one of each, please! Click through the gallery to see the scrumptious colors.