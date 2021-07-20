This Iconic Bracelet Is About To Have A Major Comeback

While it might go down just a little bit differently in real life, we like to think that at the beginning of each season, a high council of the jewelry Illuminati gathers to rule on the ~new aesthetic~ and what the next "it" body part for adorning will be. "Tibias and tracheas are so hot right now," they declared at the last meeting — which explains why all we want to wear this summer are anklets and whimsical beaded necklaces.