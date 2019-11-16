No One Will Guess Where These (Really Good) Holiday-Party Looks Are From

While the brand might be known for budget-friendly modern classics, Banana Republic's Factory offshoot also offers tons of underrated trend pieces your winter closet has been missing. Like, you might even need to bring a deli ticket dispenser to parties so people can form a queue while they wait to learn who makes your kicky plaid shift dress. Ahead, we present seven soiree-ready items — from ensemble-making outerwear to festive-in-a-sophisticated-way knits — they'll be clamoring after.