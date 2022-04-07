Can These Natural Moisturizers Hydrate My Eczema-Prone Skin?

For as dry as the rest of my body is, my face is a classic combo — oily with acne-like zits and pimples in the T-zone; flaky and tight everywhere else — so I try not to overdo it on the oil, which is specifically made for those with sensitive skin in mind. An oil reviewer named Carlene wrote, "I have had dermatitis on my hands for many years and I have tried many products, [and] in just 2 weeks my skin has improved markedly. And it's a big impact for me." While I have yet to use this oil elsewhere (beyond my face), I find that it is a nourishing first layer when it comes to my facial routine, especially in the evenings.