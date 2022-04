Can These Natural Moisturisers Hydrate My Eczema-Prone Skin?

It should be noted that while I've only tested four Balmonds products, the brand's offering is quite expansive — and it's worth scoping out the rest of the lineup . What I appreciate about the Balmonds site is how the products are categorised by skin concern ( eczema dermatitis , and others) and skin type ( dry & sensitive teenage , and mature ) which helps shoppers like me sort out the best products for whatever the skin issue is. While I don't want to make any sweeping, generalised statements about Balmonds (after all, I've been using these products for less than a month), what I can confidently say is that these naturally-made products do make good on their promise and, best of all, there's no possible way these moisturisers can add harm to my already sensitive skin. And, for derma-sufferers like me, that's all that you can really ask for.