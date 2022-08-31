This Touring Hairstylist is Creating Bad Bunny-Inspired Hair Looks for Fans

If you’re preparing to attend Bad Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour this year and want to stand out — or fit into the reggaetonero’s summertime aesthetic — you might have searched “hairstyles for Bad Bunny’s concert” on the World Wide Web. If you did, you’ve probably already run into Pelitos By Nico, the hairdresser going viral for styling fans’ concert hair looks from Miami to New York.
Since El Conejo Malo kicked off his stadium tour in Orlando on August 5, Nicole Morales, 25, has been along for the ride. The Carolina, Puerto Rico-based hair stylist flew into Central Florida after a friend who lives there asked her to fly up to do her hair. She ended up securing multiple gigs, each one of them inspired by the young, wild, and free feel of the reggaetonero’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” album: bubble braids, glitter, and hair jewelry — lots of it. Since then, Morales has fielded requests from people across the country who want the hair pro to come to their city to style their tresses for the historic tour.
“What I like about my business is that it has been very organic,” Morales tells Refinery29 Somos. “I have never paid for advertising. Todo has sido por mis mismas nenas.”
Back home in the Caribbean, Morales became a go-to hairdresser for concert-goers after styling some looks for Rauw Alejandro fans during his show in San Juan in October 2021. With concerts taking place on the archipelago on any given weekend, Morales’ skill has been in high demand. But she hadn’t gone viral until she started doing Bad Bunny-inspired hairdos for his record-breaking three shows at El Choliseo in July 2022, which she attended. In one video that now has more than 94,000 views, one client is swaying her glittery bubble braids with pink butterfly pins to the tune of “Efecto.”
“I woke up my boyfriend screaming. Me volví loca,” Morales says, gratefully. “I believe a lot in manifestation and good vibes and energy, and I had been manifesting something else for me, something more.”
After her video went viral, Morales was getting ready to vacation in Cuba, making a quick stop in Orlando for the last-minute gig. But when she uploaded her hair videos for Benito’s first show, requests started coming in from fans all across the U.S.
“They were saying, ‘please come to Miami’ and ‘please come to Vegas.’ I was like, what am I going to do now,” Morales says, remembering the droves of potential clients sending her comments and direct messages.
As luck would have it, her Cuba trip had to be shortened, allowing Morales to fly to Miami for concert hair jobs before returning to PR. With encouragement from her parents, she stayed in South Florida for two days, expecting to style five clients a day. Instead, she locked in 28 gigs for Bad Bunny’s two shows in the city.
“Yo dije, ‘wow, que brutal.’ I never thought I would do hair in the United States, like this is not Puerto Rico,” she says. “I felt the vibe. I get goosebumps. It was such a lovely experience. They said such kind words to me, and they were very excited to get their hair done by me.”
While Morales has a menu of hairstyle options she offers clients, she prefers when they come to her with their own ideas and she gets to bring their vision to life.
“I like to do different things, but there are hairstyles that the girls just love. For example, the one from TikTok,” she says, laughing. The viral look is such a hit that it’s what 10 of her 28 Miami clients asked for. “I think I bought all the butterfly clips on Amazon.”
Morales also likes to do concepts for each concert. For instance, she attempts to capture Bad Bunny’s vibrancy through hairstyles that incorporate color, liveliness, happiness, and summer. “You can use color and glitter for every concert, but I like to match the mood of the artist. For Eladio Carrión's show, I asked no one to wear butterflies. He is darker and edgier, and I would suggest other ideas,” she says.
With her burgeoning small business, Morales recently brought her mom along for the unofficial Bad Bunny hair tour to help her with appointments. With endless requests and only two hands, the duo agreed to cap clients to 30 for any show.
“I would want to do them all. I love to do hair. I love the connection con las nenas,” she says. “I have been able to enjoy this so much that it does not feel like a job. Es como que las preparó para un jangueo.”
That’s exactly what it is, except the hang-out happens to be the hottest tour of the year, by the hottest artist in the world.
“Bad Bunny is revolutionizing everything. People have asked me to do their hair for other concerts, such as Karol G or Harry Styles, but the most requests come for Bad Bunny shows,” she says.
After spending three days in New York, styling ‘dos for Benito’s tour stops at the Bronx’s Yankee Stadium, she is now heading to Houston, Texas, where she has already reached her maximum of 30 clients ahead of Bad Bunny’s September 1 and September 2 shows. Next, she’ll return to Puerto Rico to get fans ready for Rosalía and Myke Towers concerts before packing up again for El Conejo Malo’s tour stops in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
“Everyone is excited with good energy. Everything has been a dream. I hope every city is a dream,” she says.