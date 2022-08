This Touring Hairstylist is Creating Bad Bunny-Inspired Hair Looks for Fans

Since El Conejo Malo kicked off his stadium tour in Orlando on August 5, Nicole Morales, 25, has been along for the ride. The Carolina, Puerto Rico-based hair stylist flew into Central Florida after a friend who lives there asked her to fly up to do her hair. She ended up securing multiple gigs, each one of them inspired by the young, wild, and free feel of the reggaetonero’s “ Un Verano Sin Ti ” album: bubble braids , glitter, and hair jewelry — lots of it. Since then, Morales has fielded requests from people across the country who want the hair pro to come to their city to style their tresses for the historic tour.