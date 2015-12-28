I Gave Up My Perfect Life To Travel — & So Can You

After eight years of living in New York City, I finally had it all — my own Manhattan apartment just a few blocks from Central Park, a good job doing what I loved, a passport quickly filling with stamps, and an active social and dating life. While most people would have been happy (if not elated) with all of that, the truth is, I was bored. I was ready for a change. So I sold nearly everything I owned and bought a one-way ticket to South America.



I spent five months living out of a backpack while traveling the continent and continued life as a nomad for another seven months once I returned to the U.S. All I can say is, as much as the hustle of New York City taught me about being a hardworking, thick-skinned professional, freeing myself from that fast-paced, career-driven lifestyle taught me so much more.



It wasn’t until I got rid of everything that I realized just how liberating “less is more” truly is. I downsized my belongings to a stack of boxes that could fit into my parents’ attic. It was a tough decision to get rid of everything I’d worked so hard for over the years, but once I sold that first clunky desktop computer, I couldn’t find enough junk to get rid of. Not only that, but the longer I lived with just the things on my back, the less I wanted to own things.

