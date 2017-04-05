15 Backless Pieces For When Temperatures Get Hot

When it comes to showing off what our mommas gave us, it can feel like a specific set of body parts are shoved down our throats. Whether it be our midriff, our legs, our arms, our butt, the answer is all the same: been there, shown that. And though we should all feel free to give a little extra attention to whatever area we damn please, we're also more than ready to give our bandage dresses a break and find something new to focus on. For a refreshing change, it's time to consider our other backside. Just a few inches above the booty is a spot that's remained unclaimed since the halter top's demise.