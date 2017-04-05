Story from Fashion

15 Backless Pieces For When Temperatures Get Hot

Ray Lowe
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
When it comes to showing off what our mommas gave us, it can feel like a specific set of body parts are shoved down our throats. Whether it be our midriff, our legs, our arms, our butt, the answer is all the same: been there, shown that. And though we should all feel free to give a little extra attention to whatever area we damn please, we're also more than ready to give our bandage dresses a break and find something new to focus on. For a refreshing change, it's time to consider our other backside. Just a few inches above the booty is a spot that's remained unclaimed since the halter top's demise.
There's a subtle sexiness to an exposed back, whether you choose to go full-on fabric-less or opt for a slight peek-a-boo. So, click on to find an outfit you can happily flaunt — and if you're wondering just what to wear underneath, well, we've got you covered.