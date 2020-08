Sure, your back-to-school shopping list is going to look a little different this year: instead of new laptop totes or pairs of loafers , you're weighing floating desks and yet another sneaker purchase . You might even be wondering if there’s any point in shopping at all when all we seem destined for is a fall season full of Zoom, loungewear, and inside voices. But, now more than ever, we need our back-to-school shopping itineraries to remind us that time actually is moving and our routines could use a little refreshment.