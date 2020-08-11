Sure, your back-to-school shopping list is going to look a little different this year: instead of new laptop totes or pairs of loafers, you're weighing floating desks and yet another sneaker purchase. You might even be wondering if there’s any point in shopping at all when all we seem destined for is a fall season full of Zoom, loungewear, and inside voices. But, now more than ever, we need our back-to-school shopping itineraries to remind us that time actually is moving and our routines could use a little refreshment.
Knowing that shopping is by no means a cure for the stay-at-home doldrums, we still cannot deny the power of a new purchase to shake up our outlook for the better. Whether it’s a fresh new face mask, a seasonal upgrade to your leggings uniform, or comfy shoes that will take you from the street to the apple orchard, there’s probably something to put some pep back in your step on our list of new essentials ahead. Click through to shop the remixed “must-haves” for one very different back-to-school season.
