Beauty junkies know that the drugstore is brimming with solid skin-care and makeup buys. But there's an entire section you might still be missing out on: the baby aisle.
Not only are the products in this area super-gentle and typically paraben-, sulfate-, and dye-free, but they're also sometimes cheaper than their grown-up versions. You’ll also find lots of organic options, some ingenious two-in-one formulas, and a few niche brands you'll love (and have probably never heard of).
Read on to discover some of our favorite products designed for lil' ones — but great for adults. We’ve rounded them up ahead, so you don’t have to go through the pains of childbirth finding them.
