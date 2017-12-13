Why Are So Many Bachelor Alumnae Using This Bracelet To Get Pregnant?

Ultimately, it's important to remember that just because something worked for a friend, family member, or that random reality-TV person you follow on Instagram, doesn't mean it will work for you. And even more importantly, when someone's trying to get pregnant and following all kinds of advice and tips to make it work, it can be impossible to pin down which factors actually made it happen. Most likely it was a combination of things, and also just putting in the time. For many people, even identifying an exact ovulation date wouldn't be enough to make pregnancy happen or stick, and certainly an Ava isn't going to diagnose or treat any underlying fertility difficulties.