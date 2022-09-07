11 Autumn Nail Trends To Try Before They Blow Up

The mesmerizing French swirl took over from the classic French tip, while glossy croc print replaced tortoiseshell, and unassuming shades, like sepia and bottle green gained all the street cred. But fall is right around the corner and with the (much-anticipated) cooler weather come myriad nail looks guaranteed to spark new obsessions.
Ahead, we ask a handful of the hottest nail artists to spill the trends which are slowly but surely taking over salons everywhere.
Whether you want to go all out or prefer to stay a little more understated, there's something here for you.
This story was originally published on Refinery29UK.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.