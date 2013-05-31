Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Michael Flores
New York
Magic, Tech, Twerking — Ruth Gruca Does It All
Gabriel Bell
May 31, 2013
New York
Natalia Kills, From Religious Missionary To Late-Night Troublemaker
Gabriel Bell
May 30, 2013
Celebrity Style
A-Morir Designer Kerin Rose On Wearing Sweatpants To The Club
Gabriel Bell
May 29, 2013
New York
Meet The Ex-Reality TV Star Who's Making The "Gay" Bar Hip For Ev...
Amanda Leigh Dunn, Television Personality and Co-Owner, The Dalloway Us fashion folk knew Amanda Leigh Dunn well before she landed on Showtime's catty,
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
Refinery29's Very Own Party Planner Recalls Her Biggest Bash Ever
Guia Golden, Refinery29's Resident Party Girl (a.k.a. Event Marketing Director) If you've ever spent any time with us or hit one of our many, many
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Wynter Gordon On Working Hard, Playing Hard, And The Best Dancing...
Wynter Gordon, Singer and Songwriter Ten years ago, Diana Gordon was just another kid from Queens with the bug to sing, a LaGuardia High School diploma,
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
Designers Coco and Breezy On The Clubby Origins Of Their First Bi...
Corianna "Coco" and Brianna "Breezy" Dotson, Eyewear Designers, Coco & Breezy Even in a darkened club, it's hard to miss the striking, stylish
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
How Nightlife Director And Clothing Designer Lyz Olko Does It All
Lyz Olko, Founder and Designer, Obesity and Speed, Director of Nightlife, The Jane and The Westway Yeah, that's right — Lyz Olko not only created one
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
eBay Curator & Filmmaker Jauretsi Saizarbitoria's Chic Juggling Act
Jauretsi Saizarbitoria, Curator, The Inside Source at eBay, DJ, Radio Host, Filmmaker, and Writer We’ve known Jauretsi Saizarbitoria since we were a
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
Tips For Aspiring Fashion Pros From Stylist Star, Alison Isbell
Alison Isbell, Fashion Stylist Whether we're sitting in the front row or at a late-night fashion fete, we're always keeping an eye out for stylist
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Nightlife Vet Justine D. Talks About Her Goth Past And Baking
Justine D., DJ, Nightlife Personality, and Food Blogger Back before Misshapes and models were cluttering up DJ booths, there was Justine D., a DJ, event
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Party Pro Erica Schwartzberg's Ingredients For The Perfect Bash
Erica Schwartzberg, Real Estate Development and Sales, Event Planner, and "Good Vibes Coordinator" Native New Yorker Erica Schwartzberg's nightlife
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Get The Party Started With Tips From DJ Elle Dee
Elle Dee, DJ and Musician You can keep your sullen models and socialites standing behind the DJ booth while selecting songs off their iPhones. We'll pick
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
We Track The Skater-Girl Origins Of Downtown's Sweetheart, Vashti...
Vashtie Kola, DJ, Producer, Creative Consultant, Party Promoter, and Designer There’s more than a few reasons why Vashtie Kola — or Va$htie, if you
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
How Super Stylist Masha Orlov Discovered Fashion In The First Place
Masha Orlov, Stylist Swarovski, Beyonce, Purple, Zac Posen, Rihanna, V, Issey Miyake, Chloë Sevigny, Vogue Russia, Numero Tokyo, Lykke Li, Christian
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Sandflower Dishes On Late-Night Style And How To Rock A Fanny Pack
Sandflower, Musician and Fashion Designer If anyone was ever a pure-blooded creature of the night, it's the 24-year-old, Brooklyn-raised singer,
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
The Ingredients For The Best Dinner, Ever —Straight From Our Fave...
Julia Ziegler-Haynes, Artist and Founder The Dinner Bell Supper Club A self-described "artsy" kid from Maine, Julia Ziegler-Haynes comes from a family
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
MS MR’s Lizzy Plapinger On The Most Epic Party, Ever
Lizzy Plapinger, Co-founder, Neon Gold Records, Lead Singer, MS MR Brit import Lizzy Plapinger squeezes a lot of living into a night out (we’ve drunk,
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Meet The Phenom Who's Been DJing At Clubs Since Before She Could ...
G* LEE, DJ, Musician, Producer, Founder and Creative Director of Liaison Femme At 21, Grace "G* LEE" Lee may seem preternaturally accomplished. She's one
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Listen Up, DJs: Venus X Has Some Choice Words For You!
Venus X, DJ, Producer, and Founder GHE20G0TH1K What? Have you not been to GHE20G0TH1K? Change that — now. The raging, roving, rapidly rising New York
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
Working Day And Night, A Daughter Of Fashion Royalty Pays Her Dues
Rebecca Fourteau, Photographer and Filmmaker Rebecca Fourteau is the portrait of a striving young creative in NYC. Granted, she's descended from fashion
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
The Founder Of The Byrne Notice On The Best Moment Of Her Career
Fiona Byrne, Writer, Editor, and Founder of The Byrne Notice Over there in the corner, laughing with that clutch of models, fashion designers, and other
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Don’t Worry, Rapper Kilo Kish Is Here To Save Your Sinking Party
Kilo Kish, Musician From the moment we first saw rapper and singer Kilo Kish absolutely own the crowd at the Top of The Standard a year ago, we've been
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Go Behind The Lens With One Of NYC’s Top Party Photographers
Angela Pham, Event and Nightlife Photographer Frantically cutting between dancers and social darlings with their equipment, flashes, and sharp elbows,
by
Gabriel Bell
Stores
UPDATE: Nasty Gal Not Looking To Sell, For Now
UPDATE: We received the following statement from a Nasty Gal spokesperson today: "We're committed to what we're building here and while it's always
by
Lexi Nisita
Food & Drinks
Padma Lakshmi Takes Us On An Epic Food Tour
When Padma Lakshmi takes you out to lunch, it's go order big or go home. Like, really big. Like, four lunches big. So, when we spent the day with the Top
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
The Ladies Of Born And Bread Serve Up The Perfect Night In Nolita
You can’t just dive into New York nightlife all by your lonesome. You need a BFF — a partner in crime to really discover the best of what this city
by
Us
Street Style
Hilary Rhoda Models 4 Flawless Fall Looks
Her face has launched a thousand makeup products. She can sing "Call Me Maybe" better than Carly Rae Jepsen. She's an ardent marriage equality activist.
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
DJ Chelsea Leyland Shows Off Her After-Hours Style In Williamsburg
In a vast city filled with dancers, DJs, and the dark spots where they meet, Chelsea Leyland is always in the spotlight. Over the last few years, she
by
Us
Fashion
Singer Diane Birch Raided Her Sister’s Closet For Lace And Leather
Believe it or not, it’s been 30 years — an entire generation — since GUESS’ original, three-zip Marilyn jean put their mark on fashion forever. To
by
Us
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted