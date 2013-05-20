Even in a darkened club, it's hard to miss the striking, stylish 22-year-old twins from Apple Valley, MN, Coco and Breezy. Their careers are just as stunning. In three years, they've gone from NYC newbies to star eyewear designers, supplying shades for Kelly Osbourne, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, and many others. "Always the first people on the dance floor," the duo opened up about their early adventures in local nightlife, the essentials for a great night out, and their cocktails of choice. Read on, party people.