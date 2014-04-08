Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Lisa Eppich
Music
4 More K-Pop Groups You Need To Know NOW
Lisa Eppich
Apr 8, 2014
New York
NYC Yoga Map: The Best City Dens To Get Zen
Gina Marinelli
Sep 2, 2012
Entertainment
Is This Korean Song The Next "Call Me Maybe"?
Lisa Eppich
Aug 5, 2012
Nails
What Does Your Mani/Pedi Behavior Say About You? More Than You Mi...
If you head to the nail salon for 20 minutes of uninterrupted me-time (oh, and to also get a fresh coat of paint), you won't be surprised to find out,
by
Lisa Eppich
Skin Care
Deodorgrams: The PC Way To Tell Someone That They Stink
Let's not mince words here — being next to someone who either forgot to put deodorant on or could clearly use a stronger dosage of Degree is one of
by
Lisa Eppich
Nails
An AstroTurf Manicure? This Manicurist Masters Grass, Sprinkles, ...
While we clearly and unapologetically love our nail art, we always make sure that our lacquer obsession doesn't get in the way of our digits actually
by
Lisa Eppich
Makeup
How To Make Your Eyes Look Like Facebook (Thanks, YSL)
At first, we hoped that the Facebook-inspired YSL eyeshadow palette was some kind of internet joke that looked really real but wasn't actually real —
by
Lisa Eppich
Makeup
Wanna Get That Kate Middleton Glow? Here's What It'll Cost You
We've never tried to hide the fact that we have a bit of a crush on Kate Middleton Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and a lot of that has to do with the
by
Lisa Eppich
Skin Care
Lena Dunham's Ankle Wants You To Stop Shaving (Not Safe For Squea...
You know how when someone tells you about something stupid they've done and OMG you have totally done that stupid thing a bajillion times, too, and then
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Cat Casting Call: United Bamboo Is Looking For America's Next Top...
Although it seems like puppy love reigns supreme here at R29, the truth is that there are a good handful of us who are wholly devoted to felines. Call us
by
Lisa Eppich
Trends
Rad Or Bad: Being Covered In Tiny, Enamel Bugs
Okay, hear us out. Normally, the idea of being covered in bugs ranks right up there with being trapped in a slowly sinking car or finding a meat man, on
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Spend That Paycheck On These Badass Baubles And Designer Duds
With all the, er, moist weather we've been having lately, the fact that it's supposed to be in the high 70s and sunny tomorrow sounds almost like it's too
by
Lisa Eppich
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — May 11 2012
Check out how ethereal and delicate even the most solid wardrobe staples are when they're run through an X-Ray machine. (Trend Land) In case you've been
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Hey Favorite Child: Win Mom One Of The Yummiest Brunches In NYC
Brunch on Mother's Day is kind of mandatory, right? Before you think about hitting up another crowded breakfast buffet filled with lukewarm pancakes and
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 10 2012
You might have already seen Harley Viera Newton spinning in the clubs (or on the cover of your favorite glossy), but now you can take a peek at the kinds
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Shop For Mom (And For You!) At These Two Can't-Miss Sales
Araks Sample Sale As much as we love spring's flirty dresses and statement-making shorts, the true foundation of a great outfit is a gorgeous set of
by
Lisa Dionisio
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — May 08 2012
Swoon! This slim, sexy, and streamlined new bag from Rachel Comey is exactly what we were hoping tot to tote around all summer long. (Rachel Comey) The
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 07 2012
Cyclists received a little divine intervention on Saturday at St. John the Divine's "Blessing of the Bikes" service to help protect them in crazy city
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Haute Humpday: Hang Out With DVF & Carey Mulligan At This Perfect...
Now that you've changed your closet over to spring (fingers crossed that the temps won't plummet again), it's time to start thinking about where you're
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Score Major Deals This Weekend With Two Trans-Atlantic Sales
A good sale can totally make your weekend...especially if the weather is going to keep being grosser than gross. To lighten up your soaking wet dampened
by
Lisa Eppich
Los Angeles
Celebrate The Great Outdoors While You Shop At This Event-Exhibit
Whenever Space 15 Twenty has an event, it's always a can't-miss mix of hot live music, cool local art, and expertly curated shoppables — all centered
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Score Vintage Treasures For Up To 90% Off At What Goes Around Com...
For us, the perfect weekend consists of scouring rack after rack of beautiful treasures at our favorite thrift and vintage stores. And, while we love the
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Snag Signature Norma Kamali Pieces (For Under $100) At Her Three-...
Norma Kamali has been the mastermind behind some of the most iconic pieces in American fashion — the shoulder pad, the "sleeping bag" coat, and even
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
This Luxe Auction & Gala Could Help Save The World
With a name like "goods for good," you can deduce that this organization, which provides essential supplies to communities in Malawi, Africa, is doing,
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
R29 Exclusive! Get Early Access To Shop Helmut Lang's New Capsule...
Few do the edgy, minimalist aesthetic better than Helmut Lang. But for those of us whose wallets are more suited for the sales racks than the runway, you
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Spend Some Time In The Sun (While You Shop) At This Cool Garden P...
Besides the fact that we no longer have to layer up, we love this warmer spring weather because we get to take our shopping addiction habit outdoors.
by
Lisa Eppich
Politics
These Awesome Socks Will Make You Want To Borrow From The Boys
It's pretty much no secret that we like to borrow from the boys as much as we possibly can. Call it an habit, but we just can't get enough of those
by
Lisa Eppich
Entertainment
Celebrate Earth Day With The Ultimate Guide To Sustainable Design
We know they're out there — the innovators who are working at the forefront of sustainable design, the ones who are making it possible for us to keep
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Lady Gaga Will Be Wearing Armani Instruments On Her Asian Tour
Just when we thought Lady Gaga might be toning things down — what with her recent vow of silence and her more demure appearance lately — we get a peek
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Get To Know Andy Warhol (Before He Was Famous) At This New Exhibi...
Chances are, you're familiar with Andy Warhol's bright, celeb-infused paintings, as well as Robert Indiana's iconic "LOVE" image with the tilted "O." And
by
Lisa Eppich
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted