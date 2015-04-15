Skip navigation!
Kava Gorna/Jed Root
Body
How 10 Models REALLY Feel About Their Bodies
Raquel Laneri
Apr 15, 2015
New York
How Ebony Williams Danced Her Way From Boston To Beyoncé
Vanessa Golembewski
Jul 16, 2013
System Reboot
Is Walking As Good As Running? You May Be Surprised
Greatist
Jun 23, 2013
New York
The Most Powerful 20-Somethings in NYC
Everything in NYC is bigger, faster, and more intense. Its humble inhabitants don't just keep the pace; they set it. That’s why we’re proud to present
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
System Reboot
Fit & Fierce: How 6 Real Women Work Out
Raise a hand if you feel like your regular, acceptably effective gym routine is actually starting to slowly suck the life out of your soul. It's time for
by
Annie Tomlin
Celebrity Style
4 Cool Women Making 40 Fantastic
UPDATE: Judd Apatow's This Is 40 officially makes its debut today, and in honor of the movie we're pretty very excited about, we're revisiting our own
by
Christene Barberich
New York
Ry Russo-Young Talks
Nobody Walks
& Working With Lena Du...
By now, we all know the trajectory of Lena Dunham: Born in New York, studied at Oberlin, came out swinging with Tiny Furniture, and then began media
by
Leila Brillson
New York
Musical Muse: Up Close With Kemp & Eden's Angelic Style & Vocals
It's hard not to fall in love with Kemp & Eden. Effortless, bohemian style, outgoing but not overbearing personalities, and voices like angels —
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Rites Of Fashion: Easy Glamour At Any Age
You've finally gotten into a style groove. You know what looks good and even have some killer go-to looks — but then, your life changes. You’ve nabbed
by
Sara Bliss
Fashion
5 Of Our Favorite Style Icons Channel Fashion's Most Famous It Girls

by
Gabriel Bell
Mens
What It's Like To Get Nominated For A CFDA (This Fashion Dude Spi...
A good fit is essential — but we're not just talking about jeans. David Bruno, director of sales for Todd Snyder also found his perfect, uh, fit when he
by
Gina Marinelli
Living
An Interiors Pro Shows Us Around Her Boss Bedroom (& Denim Collec...
Name: Athena Calderone Occupation: "I am an interior designer, own a company, Rawlins Calderone Design, and my work has been featured in the New York
by
Us
Entertainment
Glamour
's Entertainment Editor Bucks The Tight Trend And...
Name: Rebecca Sinn Occupation: "Entertainment Editor, Glamour. I’m responsible for booking celebrities for the magazine, keeping abreast of the
by
Us
Fashion
Learn The Dueling Denim Philosophies Of A Truly Artistic Couple
Name: Simone Joseph and Bo Joseph. Occupation: SJ: "Private Art Advisor." BJ: "Artist." What were your first pair of jeans? SJ: "White slim,
by
Us
Fashion
Why Designer Rogan Gregory Will Only Wear His Own Denim
Name: Rogan Gregory Occupation: Designer What were your first pair of jeans? "Besides the Levi's I wore since I was a little kid, I got a pair of
by
Us
Fashion
Partners In Business And Life, WeShouldDoItAll's Designers Talk D...
Name: Jonathan Jackson and Sarah Nelson Occupation: JJ: "Owner/Creative Director of a small design studio in Brooklyn, WeShouldDoItAll (WSDIA)." SN:
by
Us
Celebrity Style
Meet Madewell Denim Designer Jac Cameron & Her 500(ish) Pairs Of ...
Name: Jac Cameron Occupation: Madewell Denim Designer What were your first pair of jeans? "My first significant pair were hand-me-downs from my
by
Us
Fashion
Tarot-Reading Casting Director Mixes African Prints And Blue Jeans
Name: Gina Jean. Occupation: "Born and raised in New York, I’ve been working in fashion for over 15 years. I love being inspired every day. I
by
Us
Fashion
Actor and Gallery Director Genevieve Hudson-Price Never, Ever, Ev...
Name: Genevieve Hudson-Price Occupation: "Actor and art gallery director. Currently, I'm a co-director of the 7Eleven Gallery, and can be seen playing a
by
Us
Fashion
A Reformed Goth, This Indie Perfumer Still Won't Wear Blue Denim
Name: Kavi Ahuja Moltz Occupation: "Designer at D.S. & Durga. We are an independent fragrance house creating perfume and cologne in small batches
by
Us
Fashion
Style Legend Linda Rodin On Distressed Denim And What She Wore Du...
Name: Linda Rodin Occupation: "I've been a fashion stylist for many, many years. I worked at Harper's Bazaar, and have been freelancing for a very,
by
Us
Fashion
rag & bone's Store Designer Prefers Sky-High Cuffs
Name: Nick Rogers Occupation: "Project Manager in the Visual Design Department at rag & bone." What were your first pair of jeans? "Not sure, probably
by
Us
DIY
The Edith A. Miller Designers Are Beautiful In Black Denim
Names: Nancy Gibson and Jennifer Murray Occupation: NG: "Co-owner and co-founder of Edith A. Miller (with Jennifer Murray), formerly the publisher
by
Us
Fashion
Stylist Keino Makes The Canadian Tux Truly Luxe
Name: Keino Benjamin Occupation: "Fashion Stylist and consultant." What were your first pair of jeans? "Lee stone-washed jeans. My mother bought
by
Us
Fashion
Kate Perkins Has A Secret Name For Her Favorite Denim Shirt
Name: Kate Perkins Occupation: "Deputy Director of Opening Act, an innovative nonprofit that provides free, after-school theater programs to New York
by
Us
Fashion
PR Maven Jenni Lee Could Run A Denim Shop Out Of Her Closet
Name: Jenni Lee. Occupation: "I currently work as a beauty publicist at BPCM. Before moving to New York I went to UPenn, and I’m originally from
by
Us
Celebrity Style
Designer Brittany Sade Lives For The Comfy Fit
Name: Brittany Sade Occupation: "Footwear designer. I've done collaborative projects with Victoria's Secret, Android Homme, tAz Arnold (aka TI$A),
by
Us
Fashion
Courtshop Designer Would Much Rather Be Forever In Blue Jeans
Name: Nicole Tondre Occupation: "I'm the founder & designer of Courtshop. We are a downtown NYC-based denim brand specializing in high-waisted fits,
by
Us
Fashion
The Skater Boy Who Hearts Crisp Selvage
Name: Peter Giang Occupation: "Sometimes working at Blades Skate shop in NYC!" What were your first pair of jeans? "JNCO jeans! Remember them? I
by
Us
Fashion
Vintage Denim Stylist Likes To Tear It Up
Name: Leigh Shoemaker Occupation: "Model/Stylist/Consultant, formerly at Narnia Vintage for years but now at Amarcord Vintage. News flash: Everything
by
Us
