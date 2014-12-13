Skip navigation!
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
Body Acceptance Is Important For The Super-Fit, Too
Kathleen Wong
Dec 13, 2014
Fitness
Why You Should Love Your Treadmill Again
Kathleen Wong
Dec 13, 2014
Fitness
How To Get The Most Out Of The Elliptical Machine
Kathleen Wong
Dec 7, 2014
Fitness
Why Squatting Lower Isn't Necessarily Better
The squat is a highly regarded exercise move. It makes you feel the burn with a good payoff. But, those who feel too much burn and struggle to drop low
by
Kathleen Wong
Sex & Relationships
If Things Hurt The Morning After Sex, This Might Be Why
What sometimes follows the night of a steamy romp? A day of surprisingly sore muscles and awkward bruises. Sound familiar? According to a survey by the
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
This Is The Next Level In High-Tech Headphones
As far as fitness accessories go, quality earphones and the latest heart rate trackers are major parts of the market. But, the future of fitness
by
Kathleen Wong
Diet & Nutrition
4 Energy-Filled Breakfasts To Power You Through The Holidays
The days may be getting shorter, but that doesn't mean your to-do list is. In fact, with the holidays in full swing, the list is probably longer than ever
by
Kathleen Wong
Diet & Nutrition
4 Healthy Recipes For Those Thanksgiving Leftovers
Thanksgiving dinner is like the modern-day version of a medieval feast — drinks are flowing, food is roasted and carved, and pies are steaming. (Hey,
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
How To Get Your Fitness Motivation Back
As the weather gets colder, it also gets tougher to find the willpower to tie on your sneakers and get out there. With so many other holiday commitments
by
Kathleen Wong
Mind
How To Avoid Stress During The Holidays
'Tis the season to be jolly and, for most of us, stressed! It's hard to stay merry when you've got shopping lists on top of party lists on top of
by
Kathleen Wong
Tinseltown
Holiday Recipes That Will Satisfy Even Picky Eaters
The holidays are a time of joy, friends, and family, usually under the guise of the never-ending stream of dinner parties. You'll probably be hosting one,
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
The Cross-Training Routine Every Runner Should Try
Although practicing your sport is one way to continue to improve, becoming a better and stronger runner also requires you to spend time off the track.
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
What You Need To Know About Running In The Rain
When it rains, it pours — but do you still go for your run? Sure, says pro runner Scott Jurek in Women's Health. And, he should know — Jurek spent
by
Kathleen Wong
Diet & Nutrition
4 Delicious Recipes For A Huge Energy Boost
Chef Diane Kochilas traces her family back to the Greek island of Ikaria in the Aegean Sea. Clearly, she's no stranger to the Mediterranean diet, which is
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
This Yoga-Inspired Workout Is The Best Of Both Worlds
Yoga is a powerful workout that requires you to have balance, stamina, flexibility, endurance, and a heck of a lot of willpower. But, if you're looking
by
Kathleen Wong
Sex & Relationships
How To Make Getting Over A Breakup Way Easier
You know what ABBA said: Breaking up is never easy. It doesn't matter if it was a short fling, a casual relationship, or true love — parting ways is
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
Simple Ways To Actually Enjoy Running
Going for a run can cause you to feel all sorts of things — from a "runner's high" to painful side stitches. And, that's all within the first mile.
by
Kathleen Wong
Diet & Nutrition
4 Delicious Recipes That Give You All-Day Energy
Fats get a bad rap. The healthy ones have been overshadowed by the trans and saturated fats in processed food, and then deemed evil by every low-fat diet
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
No More Scatterbrain — Yoga Poses That Help Your Focus
In the Ayurveda tradition, fall is known as Vata season. When the wind picks up and we transition towards to winter, we can sometimes feel uncentered
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
Abs Of Steel? Simple Ways To Test Your Core Strength
Apples have them, and so do we — but, what exactly does it mean to have a strong or weak core? Hint: "Strong" doesn't necessarily mean being able to
by
Kathleen Wong
Diet & Nutrition
10 Chocolates That Are "Good" For You
They say that you can't have your cake and eat it too. Fine. But, does that apply to your chocolate bars? Nope — looks like the dark choc really is a
by
Kathleen Wong
Mind
A Meditation Mantra For Beginners
Ah, the daily grind. For five days of the week, we're coffee-chugging zombies, stressed out by high-pressure jobs, deadlines, and an endless list of
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
The Treadmill Strategy Every Runner Should Know
Ah, the great indoor versus outdoor running puzzle— when training for a race, which method is going to get you to the finish line? It makes sense that
by
Kathleen Wong
Body
How To Find Love, Bring Good Luck, & Protect Yourself From "Bad S...
Hocus pocus, want to get mentally focused? Try stepping away from your medicine cabinet and toward your spice cabinet. You may already be familiar with
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
Upgrade Your Lower-Body Workout For A Better Butt
We all know the power of squats. The New York Times nominated The Great Squat as one of the best exercises, period. Squats effectively work your lower
by
Kathleen Wong
Body
Simple Tricks For Staying Healthy This Fall
Fall seems to bring all sorts of things back into our lives: boots, pumpkins, and tissue boxes. Fall also means months of wondering, what weather do I
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
What To Do When Your Legs Start To Shake In Barre Class
There are some things that are best learned from an instructor. For example, driving, calculus, and your first workout. Fitness instructors are
by
Kathleen Wong
Mind
Why You Need To Break Up With Your Snooze Button
Every morning, after the alarm goes off, you cower from the sun, hit the snooze button, then repeat that cycle two more times before finally dragging
by
Kathleen Wong
Mind
Are You A "Precrastinator?"
Do you scoff as you sit back watching your serial scramble-at-the-last-minute friends as they rush to meet a deadline or pack minutes before that
by
Kathleen Wong
Fitness
Why You Shouldn't Wing It On Race Day
Ambition is an admirable trait, especially when it means you've mustered the motivation to sign up for a fitness challenge, such as tackling a half
by
Kathleen Wong
