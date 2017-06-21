Skip navigation!
Ben Ritter
Beauty
The Raddest Liner Look For Your Eye Shape
Ben Ritter
Jun 21, 2017
Hair
5 Badass 'Dos For Wet Hair — & They're Easy, Too!
Gabrielle Korn
Jul 6, 2016
Makeup
Lazy-Girl Beauty Never Looked So Good
Gabrielle Korn
Nov 18, 2015
New York
The 19-Year-Old Tennis Star Who Beat Cancer — & The Odds
Two years ago, a then-17-year-old Vicky Duval was the Cinderella story of the U.S. Open. She was a bubbly underdog with skill that surprised spectators
by
Erin Cunningham
Makeup
Cat-Eye Liner Just Got A Lot Cooler
The cat-eye is a classic style we've been seeing for ages — with icons from Marilyn Monroe to Amy Winehouse adopting it as their signature look. Even
by
Megan Cahn
Beauty
How To Do Your Hair For Every Party This Summer
We thought we were so prepared for the summer party season this year. Outfits were planned and sandals were broken in, but when the time came for the
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
These Beauty Looks Are Made For Festival Season
Let's be honest: Festival style has gotten a little...predictable. While that whole nouveau bohemian/hippie thing was chic for a while, and we fawned over
by
Phillip Picardi
Fitness
The Workout Move You CAN'T Skip
By now, you’ve heard all about the benefits of strength training. It makes you fitter and gives you energy. It burns calories (even after you’re
by
Jenna Dedic
Shopping
Seeing Double: The Season's Best Eyewear
We may claim we could never live without our favorite black bag or patent-leather work pumps, but in reality, it’s our glasses that win the Most
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fitness
5 Steps To Stronger, Leaner Arms
This time of year, our arms are hidden under sweaters, blazers, and any number of layers. But soon enough, it'll be time uncover your limbs — and if
by
Ashley Mateo
Fitness
Boost Your Endurance With These 5 Moves
Ever go to a workout class with the best of intentions, only to feel completely wiped after 15 minutes? We've been there — and it sucks. Endurance is
by
Ashley Mateo
Fitness
Transform Your Butt In Just 6 Moves
The butt has gotten a lot of attention lately (see: J.Lo's "Booty," Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda," and Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" — none of which
by
Ashley Mateo
Fitness
The Only 10 Workout Moves You Need
The ball has dropped, the holiday parties have ended, and you've made your New Year’s resolutions. If getting back in shape falls anywhere on that goal
by
Ashley Mateo
Makeup
4 New Year's Beauty Ideas That Are Bound To Make The Ball Drop
We've already given you plenty of ideas for holiday beauty this season — including subversive takes on glitter, unexpected updos, and pulling it all off
by
Phillip Picardi
Shopping
Socks-&-Heels Combos To Keep Your Feet Warm & Fancy
Party shoes are great, don't get us wrong. They just aren't usually our warmest option. That said, New Year's Eve is nigh and we know you're going to wear
by
Ellen Hoffman
Tinseltown
The NYC Girl's Guide To Foolproof Winter Beauty
It’s actually laughable how romanticized New York winters are in the movies, but let’s be honest: When the temperatures fall below freezing, so do
by
Phillip Picardi
Shopping
7 Outfits That Make Oversized Look Badass
You and your black pullovers share a special bond — you promise them your loyalty with regular wear (and laundering when you get around to it). In
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
6 Faux Piercings You Have To Try
Many of us have our ears pierced and nothing else. Okay, maybe a second lobe piercing if you were feeling extra-rebellious in your teenage years. That
by
Ellen Hoffman
Styling Tips
It's Time To Take Your Layering More Seriously
As far as simple styling tricks go, layering is nothing more than wearing clothes on top of other clothes. Unless you're totally naked under your parka,
by
Connie Wang
Fitness
This Workout Delivers Real Results In Just 4 Minutes
No matter how hard we try, there are some days when we just can't fit in a full-hour sweat session. That's why short but effective routines are our go-to
by
Ashley Mateo
Fitness
How To Cut Your Workout In Half
Multitasking isn’t just a way to get things done, it’s a way of life. Every new beauty craze is a one-and-done product, and we can't sit through a
by
Ashley Mateo
Entertainment News
The Knick's
Eve Hewson Tells Us How To Have Sex With Cli...
If you haven’t been watching The Knick — a drama set in a New York City hospital at the turn of the century — you need to start. If you have been
by
Leila Brillson
Fitness
Your Yoga Flow For Amazing, Strong Abs
Everyone knows spending a little quality time on your yoga mat will help you calm your mind and maybe even find inner peace. But, can it sculpt a
by
Bari Lieberman
Styling Tips
Vintage Tips From R29's Most Eclectic
Don't get us wrong: We love fast fashion. But, those easy-to-wear, easy-to-buy finds from our favorite stores inevitably end up on everyone. And, we'd
by
Jinnie Lee
Fitness
7 EASY Moves For Killer Arms
Striving for sculpted arms? Don't get stuck in a boring push-up/dip/curl cycle. There’s more to a toned upper body than just giving your triceps and
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
Is This
The
Most Effective Arm Workout?
Dumbbell curls and tricep dips are great for sculpting and toning arms, but let's get real: They're not challenging our bodies as much as we'd like 'em
by
Jada Wong
Fitness
The Only Moves You Need For Killer Abs
Let's be real: Core workouts are important, but, man, are crunches easy. They're effective, yes, but we like an ab workout that challenges and pushes our
by
Jada Wong
Health Trends
Old-School Moves That Work It
You want to work out, right? It makes you look good, feel good, and, well, we all know the reasons — even if we conveniently forget them as soon as a
by
Ashley Mateo
Body
Boot Camp's Best Moves To Try At Home
No matter how many RHONY episodes you're willing to burn through, slogging away on the elliptical (or any gym machine) can get old, fast. The best
by
Ashley Mateo
Makeup
Beyond Effortless Beauty Looks To Try
Sometimes, it's totally satisfying to spend an entire morning (or evening) slowly and methodically getting primped. It's part of the fun of being a girl,
by
Tara Rasmus
