Arielle Schacter
New York
RAWR! Illesteva's Fierce Animal Print Shades Are
Not
Scaring Us
Arielle Schacter
Aug 17, 2012
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 17 2012
Arielle Schacter
Aug 17, 2012
New York
This Hotel Stay Comes With A Free Celebrity Stylist
Arielle Schacter
Aug 16, 2012
Shopping
Truly Made With Us In Mind: Anthropologie's August M.I.K. Collabs
July? Gone! August? Half-way over. This summer is flying by at lightning speed...and that, naturally, means two things: We're daydreaming about fall
Arielle Schacter
Shopping
Show Off Your Inner Wonder Woman With Ferragamo's Tough Cuff
DC Comics and Marvel's supreme world of comic books, where good guys fight evil villains and save the world from a certain destruction, is no longer
Arielle Schacter
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 10 2012
The only thing asleep last Friday night at André Balazs’ Shelter Island Sunset Beach Hotel was the sun—thanks to the first-ever Coucher Du Soleil
Arielle Schacter
Home
Watch: Here's How To Live In A Tiny, Tiny Apartment
After our not-too-long-ago experience of college dorm-slumming, you'd think we'd never agree to live in such a small space again. Well you'd be
Arielle Schacter
Shopping
Survival Guide: Lauren Bush & DKNY Team Up On New FEED Collection
We love a feel-good story as much as the next person, and the work of Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED Foundation constantly gives us that so-proud feeling in
Arielle Schacter
Designers
J Brands Goes High-Fashion, Proves It's SO Much More Than Just Denim
We can still remember our first pair of J Brand jeans: The utterly gorgeous dark wash, the soft, luxurious fabric, and the simple, time-defying shape.
Arielle Schacter
Shopping
This New ECommerce "Village" Is Pinterest + Ebay + Our Dreams
There's nothing more fun than window shopping (except, perhaps, actually buying) — the beautifully set-up storefront, the decked-out mannequins, and
Arielle Schacter
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 03 2012
Despite already having a stellar career as TomKat's daughter, and a wardrobe not to be rivaled, Suri Cruise is about to do something totally normal for
Arielle Schacter
Celebrity Style
Olivia Palermo Bags Another Campaign (And Shares Her Summer Playl...
There's no stopping It Girl Olivia Palermo. Not only is she our very own Style Chameleon, but she is a reality TV star-slash-model who has no plans to
Arielle Schacter
New York
Just Opened: A Dreamy General Store Where Everything's One-Of-A-Kind
Who said general stores were archaic institutions, bound for extinction? Because the new Clic General Store, an extension of Clic's destination
Arielle Schacter
New York
Stone Fox Bride's Sample Sale Is The Ultimate Bridezilla Cure
On average, brides these days spend a jaw-dropping $26,989 on their nuptials — and often times a large chunk of that goes to the all-important dress.
Arielle Schacter
San Francisco
This New Site Matches Totally Suit-able Books For The Beach
With the high temps, there is truly nothing more perfect than a day at the beach — the sun shining, calm waves gently crashing, and a chance to improve
Arielle Schacter
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 27 2012
The Hester Street Fair is bringing the Olympic games to NYC — well, not quite the Olympics, but three different Olympic celebrations. The events include
Arielle Schacter
Entertainment News
Ooh, Burn: Nigel Barker Ditches ANTM For Naomi Campbell's The Face
First comes The Voice, then comes ... The Face?! Oxygen's newest reality competition about modeling, which seems to be based off of the popular NBC show
Arielle Schacter
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 26 2012
For a designer who's all about urban edge, Alexander Wang seems instead inspired by sci-fi in his latest venture: five mannequins entirely covered in
Arielle Schacter
New York
Marc
-Down: Get These Sunnies For An Amazing Price
With the temps in NYC constantly on high, it only means one thing: The sun is blazing. It's time to hunker down with a dark pair of shades, vampire
Arielle Schacter
New York
Party With The Dum Dum Girls At House Of Vans This Saturday
If you love Vans sneakers (or sk8r bois), then you're sure to adore the iconic company's latest collab project. They've teamed up with IAmSound Records
Arielle Schacter
Shopping
Dress Modest Without Looking Like Laura Ingalls, Courtesy Of A Ne...
With so many fashion trends that run on the risqué side — sheer tops and lingerie as outerwear, anyone? — it's enough to make even the most
Arielle Schacter
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 13 2012
Is there a better way to add some more spunk to your day then with some seriously fun jewelry? Try the new Zipper Bracelets from Lester's — these
Arielle Schacter
Shopping
Hot Damn: Namibia's Coolest Desert Boots Finally Arrive Stateside
Not a news flash: Good-looking shoes are awesome. But it's definitely a plus when they're also comfortable, durable, and whimsical, to boot. And for the
Arielle Schacter
Fashion
Opposites Really Do Attract In Karen Walker's Resort Collection
Bringing her carefree aesthetic stateside, New Zealand designer Karen Walker presents a whimsical mix for resort '13. With each look a mix of attracting
Arielle Schacter
New York
Get Summer's Sweetest Shoes (On Sale!) Thanks To Matt Bernson
It's that time of year when you start to get sick of your same ol' sandals. Luckily, Matt Bernson's sample sale starts this Friday in Soho. The former
Arielle Schacter
Tech
Brighten Up The Summer Weather Situation With This Gorgeous App
Across the board, we are all tired of Miami's crazy, sticky, wet summer weather. And checking out Weather.com's boring design to see "rain, rain, rain"
Arielle Schacter
New York
Go Green This Weekend At An Enviro-Friendly Pop-Up Shop
Pop in this weekend to this so-cool event sponsored by the organization Bring it to the People. The shop will feature collections by 17 incredible,
Arielle Schacter
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 22 2012
Check out the sure-to-be awesome musical lineup at LES resto Sons of Essex, where you can rock out to "Dinner...and a Band." And with incredible indie
Arielle Schacter
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 21 2012
With the amazing photograph of Emma Stone "gone goth" at the Spiderman premier in France going viral, we were really happy to see that she landed her
Arielle Schacter
New York
Daria Makes A Comeback On MTV (Cue Emo Cartoon Music)
Just in time for those stormy summer days when you would rather curl up in front of the TV than do...anything, MTV is screening re-runs of some of
Arielle Schacter
