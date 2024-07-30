Your August Horoscope Is Here — & You’ll Feel A Sense Of Momentum

Pisces, as the month begins you’re reflecting on ways you can get out of your feelings and more into your body. With your sector of health and wellness activated by the Sun in Leo, you’re encouraged to use the Leo New Moon on the 4th to kickstart a new routine for yourself, perhaps with an accountability buddy who can keep you motivated and consistent. But don’t push yourself too hard and try to do too much at once, as we’re very much still in the midst of retrograde season. Not only are Saturn and Neptune both retrograde in your sign for several months, but Mercury begins its three-week reversal in your sector of partnership on August 5th, so even if you do find a workout buddy or someone to meal prep with, they may not be as reliable as you’d like them to be.