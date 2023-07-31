The Super Full Moon In Aquarius Will Push You To Self-Reflect

There is a lot of other planetary action happening on August 1. Communicator Mercury, in Virgo, shares a minor connection with transformative Pluto retrograde in Virgo, while opposing austere Saturn, which is retrograde in Pisces. The need for attention and affection will create issues with our close friends and family. Intimate relationships are going to be challenged, as we sort through our emotions by talking them out. Action planet Mars, who is in Virgo, links up with expansive Jupiter in Taurus, as it shares a minor aspect with evocative Pluto retrograde in Capricorn and the karmic North Node of Destiny in Aries. This adds an intensity to our lives and could accelerate tensions. The good news is that the healing centaur Chiron, who is retrograde in Aries, activates Mercury and Mars. All will be forgiven, as long as we are open to growth and want to move forward in a positive direction.