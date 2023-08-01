The Super Full Moon In Aquarius Will Push You To Self-Reflect

On August 1, at 6:31 p.m. GMT, the Super Full Sturgeon Moon in Aquarius reaches peak illumination. The moon will be perigee, making it appear brighter, bolder, and bigger than ever due to its close proximity to earth. This means that we are going to feel the effects of the full moon immediately and intensely. Even though the Aquarius moon can be aloof at times — it’ll prove to be extremely tender and powerful on August 1, due to the planet and asteroid that it aligns with. As with every full moon, we’ll be consumed with the tug between our hearts and minds — allowing the stronger of the two to win. This lunation offers us the chance to understand our desires and to focus on others, instead of ourselves. More closely, how we fit into the group dynamic and to decipher who or what brings us utter and complete joy.