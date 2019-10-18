Halloween is all fun and games until somebody asks, "What are you supposed to be?" We get it: Dressing up like a viral meme is hilarious in theory, but difficult and time-consuming to execute properly. Prefer something foolproof? Opt for a costume everyone will understand, like Audrey Hepburn.
Hepburn tops the list of Hollywood icons everyone will recognize — even those who ignore the latest pop cultural moments. Like Diana Ross or Cher, Hepburn always had a signature look, especially when it came to her famous onscreen roles. Just try to remember the last time you didn't see someone dressed like Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's in a blonde beehive and tiara on the final day of October.
But Hepburn's notable looks don't just stop there. Long before and after she played Golightly, Hepburn continued to evolve and take on roles that would create a life of their own. In other words, you've got lots of Hepburn costume options to choose from. Luckily, we went ahead and picked out her most memorable to inspire yours, ahead.