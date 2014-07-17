It's safe to say French-based designer Julien Dossena isn't content to rest on his laurels. This year alone, the former Balenciaga designer (under Nicolas Ghesquière) was nominated as a finalist for the coveted LVMH Prize — his signature line, Atto, being the object of the panel's affections. He also took over the reigns as creative director of Paco Rabanne. Not too shabby. If you have any doubts as to Dossena's merits, look no further than Atto's pre-fall collection; it's truly a thing of beauty.
But, first, the bad news: What with his newfound success, Dossena has smartly decided to focus his energies toward Paco Rabanne, pulling the brakes on Atto (for now) after just two seasons. The good news: The current line — highlighting sporty silhouettes, menswear-style trousers, and crepe de chine slip dresses — is now available to shop. Take notes, this definitely isn't the last we'll see of the sartorial wunderkind.
Photo: Courtesy of Atto.