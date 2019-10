It's safe to say French-based designer Julien Dossena isn't content to rest on his laurels. This year alone, the former Balenciaga designer (under Nicolas Ghesquière) was nominated as a finalist for the coveted LVMH Prize — his signature line, Atto, being the object of the panel's affections. He also took over the reigns as creative director of Paco Rabanne. Not too shabby. If you have any doubts as to Dossena's merits, look no further than Atto's pre-fall collection; it's truly a thing of beauty.