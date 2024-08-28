I’ve only been to two friends’ weddings so far. One was in London, so it was easy to travel to and inexpensive to attend. I spent less than £10 ($13) on public transport, wore an outfit I already owned, and didn’t need a hotel. The other one was up far north of the country, so involved a £60 ($79.50) train ticket and a hotel for three nights (the hen do was included in this trip, hence the longer stay). Back then, my salary was much lower than it is now, and again the hotel rate was financially intimidating. So, I ended up sharing a room with one of the groomsmen, which brought my hotel cost to under £200 ($265). I’d have preferred to not do this, sharing with someone I hardly knew. Maybe if I’d been on a comfortable salary in a finance role I wouldn’t have been in that situation, or if I’d been further along in my career I’d have had the money to book a room alone without hesitation.