Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, absolutely. My parents were both the first in their families to attend college, and when I was growing up it was a given that I would obtain a degree as well. My parents paid for me and my siblings to go to college. I moved to the United States eight years ago to start a PhD.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Yes — I learned about the importance of saving and spending less than I earned.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Tutoring, the summer after I left high school. I got it because all my friends were getting jobs and I wanted my own money to spend as I saw fit.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No — my parents, both working-class kids who did good, did a great job of providing for me and my siblings, and there was always money for extracurriculars, holidays abroad, and eating out. I was very sheltered as a child.



Do you worry about money now?

Lol, yes. Separating from my spouse, which I did last year, was huge — among other things, it’s meant becoming a renter again. I technically still co-own the house with my ex, but I’m looking to get bought out as soon as possible. In any case, I now worry about my landlord raising the rent, inflation screwing us over the way it did in 2022, and health emergencies 100 percent more than I used to.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

After college, I lived with my parents for two years before moving to the United States to begin a PhD. So I would say age 24 is when I became fully financially responsible. If I really lost everything, I suppose I could move back to my home country and live with my parents.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

In addition to paying for college, my parents gave me a sum of $2,000 when I moved to the United States so that I could set myself up there.