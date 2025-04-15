Salary Story: I Found Out Women Of Color Were Paid The Least

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Age: 33
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Current industry and job title:
Lead product manager, product management
Current salary: $170,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 11
Starting salary: $51,000 in 2014
Biggest salary jump: From $64,000 to $105,000 in 2018.
Biggest salary drop: From $150,000 to $0 in 2023.
Biggest negotiation regret: Not using the 10% rule when negotiating for a job. Always ask for 10% more than they offer you.
Best salary advice: I actually got great advice from an ex-boyfriend to add up the dollar value and the personal value of employee benefits, and then use every penny of those benefits.