Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

When I was growing up, there was never a question that I would go to college and most likely some sort of graduate/professional school. Throughout undergrad and grad, I went to an in-state school and funded it through federal loans. I didn’t fully understand the magnitude of loans I was taking out then, but you live, you learn. Fortunately, I used the interest pause during COVID-19 to gather as much money as I could to throw it at the highest interest loans after the interest resumed. Three years after graduating, I’ve managed to pay back as much as I wanted to. The rest I will pay off more slowly, as the interest rate is low.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I knew little of the specifics of my family’s financial situation while I was growing up, but I knew they were always money conscious. They didn’t come to the US with much (they emigrated from a country where they didn’t have much either). The stress they carried around money seeped into my own life. Now that I’m making my own money and in a different position than they were, I’m trying to strike a better balance between being good with saving for the future but also having a comfortable relationship with money.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at a pet supply shop in high school. I didn’t have a reason for it more than the general one of it being the time in life to get a first job and wanting to make some money. I saved most of what I made there.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Like I said above, my parents were frugal with money while I was growing up and that bled into my opinions/worries on making non-essential purchases. I never worried about not having the essentials in life.



Do you worry about money now?

No. I’ve paid off (most of) my loans. If I want to buy anything within reason, I can afford it. No one is dependent on me. I’m in a good position right now.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I graduated at 25, so I’d say about then. If something catastrophic or unexpected happens, I have an emergency fund, and I’d think my parents would help me out. My parents do still pay the phone bill and car insurance. I did offer to start paying a while ago — and in fact I should offer again, even though I’d feel a bit uncomfortable bringing it up once more.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I haven’t inherited anything, and I do not expect to in the future.