Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely! There was never a point in my life where I didn't think I would go to college. It was never an option that I would do anything else and I was okay with that. I ended up going to undergrad and graduate school in-state and I paid for that fully through loans. I admit, I had no idea what I was doing with the loan process when I went into undergrad at 17. Now, on the other side when I'm starting to pay off everything, I'm wondering if I could've done something sooner to make this easier on myself.