Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. There was never any discussion of doing anything else other than going to college (if I’m being honest, I don’t know what I could or would have done had I not attended college). I paid for very little out of pocket. Our state has TOPS, which is kind of like scholarships based on your ACT scores. I’m not sure how that works in other states. Between that and Pell Grants, pretty much most of my college was paid for until tops got cut one semester. Then I had to pay $800 myself, and of course, I paid for books and workbook keys. When I went to grad school I was a graduate assistant — I paid fees but my tuition was waived because I worked for the school.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn’t really have conversations about money but I knew we didn’t have much. My mom was a single mother and she worked part time as a secretary. I knew I didn’t have what other kids had — I saw my friends have new stuff or going on trips and we didn’t do that until my sister and I were both making our own money. It’s okay, my friends always shared and brought me along.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was horrid. I was 17 and it was a grocery store. My coworkers were okay most of the time but when I worked the register, we always had terrible customers. Rude people, gross men trying to flirt with you (retail workers know). I got it to pay my car insurance and to help pay off my senior ring.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I did. I’d ask my mom often if we were in debt. I have always been anxious even as a kid. When the 2008 economic crash happened, I’d watch the news and ask my mom if we were going to be okay.



Do you worry about money now?

I do. I feel like I got a “livable wage” right in time for inflation to make it unlivable anywhere but this state. I do not want to stay here. I’m currently looking for a higher-paying job so I can move to Atlanta because I don’t think this salary will cut it out there.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I’d say when I moved out at 23. I moved back home though and became independent again after moving out again at 26. I have my retirement accounts to fall back on if absolutely necessary but I would only do that if it was the direst of straits. I do not want to be working forever.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I said we were poor, lol. No inherited income here. My grandparents have no assets to pass on to us. My parents will leave us insurance money when they pass away, but hopefully they have many more years ahead of them.