Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a marketing communications manager who makes $75,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week (unwillingly) on an iPhone.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Marketing communications manager
Industry: Reproductive health
Age: 29
Location: Louisiana
Salary: $75,000
Assets: Roth IRA: $19,000; 401(k): $18,000
Debt: ~$2,000
Paycheck Amount (every other week): $2,100
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $650 (I have one roommate and we split the rent equally).
Monthly Loan Payments: Credit card: $35 (minimum payment af).
Electricity: Between $120-$140 (it varies).
Gym Membership: $11
Apple Music: $11
Google Storage: $1.99
iCloud Storage: $9.99
Local CSA Membership: $18 weekly (for spring).
Netflix: $7.99
Adobe: $25 (they’re the worst).
Roth IRA: $13
Life Insurance: $215
Car Insurance: $100
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. There was never any discussion of doing anything else other than going to college (if I’m being honest, I don’t know what I could or would have done had I not attended college). I paid for very little out of pocket. Our state has TOPS, which is kind of like scholarships based on your ACT scores. I’m not sure how that works in other states. Between that and Pell Grants, pretty much most of my college was paid for until tops got cut one semester. Then I had to pay $800 myself, and of course, I paid for books and workbook keys. When I went to grad school I was a graduate assistant — I paid fees but my tuition was waived because I worked for the school.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
We didn’t really have conversations about money but I knew we didn’t have much. My mom was a single mother and she worked part time as a secretary. I knew I didn’t have what other kids had — I saw my friends have new stuff or going on trips and we didn’t do that until my sister and I were both making our own money. It’s okay, my friends always shared and brought me along.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was horrid. I was 17 and it was a grocery store. My coworkers were okay most of the time but when I worked the register, we always had terrible customers. Rude people, gross men trying to flirt with you (retail workers know). I got it to pay my car insurance and to help pay off my senior ring.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I did. I’d ask my mom often if we were in debt. I have always been anxious even as a kid. When the 2008 economic crash happened, I’d watch the news and ask my mom if we were going to be okay.
Do you worry about money now?
I do. I feel like I got a “livable wage” right in time for inflation to make it unlivable anywhere but this state. I do not want to stay here. I’m currently looking for a higher-paying job so I can move to Atlanta because I don’t think this salary will cut it out there.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I’d say when I moved out at 23. I moved back home though and became independent again after moving out again at 26. I have my retirement accounts to fall back on if absolutely necessary but I would only do that if it was the direst of straits. I do not want to be working forever.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
I said we were poor, lol. No inherited income here. My grandparents have no assets to pass on to us. My parents will leave us insurance money when they pass away, but hopefully they have many more years ahead of them.
Day One: Thursday
7:30 a.m. — I wake up and immediately do morning pages. I’m doing The Artist’s Way right now and these are a huge part of the process. I write two pages of “stream of thought consciousness” before getting up, feeding my dogs (my roommate already brought them to potty), chugging water, and getting dressed for the day.
8:30 a.m. — I drive to a local farmers’ market. It is strawberry season in Louisiana. Naturally, I purchase a clamshell from a vendor that I can enjoy while the berries are juicy and sweet ($6). I also get an iced coffee and a cookie from a different vendor that I’m a regular with ($12). The line for coffee is LONG but I wait in it anyway because the coffee is delish and it’s good for my mental health. Finally, I grab a head of cabbage so that I can make fried cabbage and sausage ($5). $23
12 p.m. — I’m making lunch at home but I have this thing about beverages so I must purchase a sweet tea to go with it. I stop by Chick-fil-A on my way home and get a tea. I desperately need to cut back on my sugar but the demons inside me yearn for it. I love a sweet tea, or a coffee, or a zero-sugar soda. I’m trying to lean more toward the zero-sugar sodas to work toward losing weight, but we’ll see how that goes. $2.50
12:30 p.m. — I plate my lunch, which is chicken teriyaki that I made in the crockpot. I make a huge batch of something each week and eat that every day for lunch. I love a low-effort, low-thought meal.
6 p.m. — I shut my work laptop for the day after many email drafts and lots of afternoon meetings. I start getting ready to attend an event that I have later on. I don’t put on makeup, but I do tame my hair and throw on a dress.
7 p.m. — I’m attending a networking event for an organization that I’m on the board for. It’s at a bar that’s roughly 20 minutes’ drive away from me. I’m an outgoing board member for this organisation so I’m passing off my service. I shmooze with a couple of people since I’m trying to build my business up. When I wrote my last Money Diary, I was trying to get my business off the ground. I changed my mind during grad school (don’t know why) and decided I was going to work for someone else rather than pursue entrepreneurship. Now that I’m out of grad school, I realize that was dumb and I should’ve stuck to building my own thing, so now I’m back on it. Dinner is provided at the event and I eat for free. I always love snagging a free dinner when I can since that requires minimal thinking on my part. I feel like between work and the state of the world, my brain can’t focus on what to make for dinner every day of the damn week.
8:30 p.m. — I leave the event early because I have somewhere to be early tomorrow morning. When I get home, I take a hot bath. After my bath, I do my skincare routine, take the dogs outside, and climb into bed.
Daily Total: $25.50
Day Two: Friday
7:30 a.m. — I get out of bed, brush my teeth and wash my face. I tell my dogs good morning and get dressed.
9 a.m. — I’ve come to see my friend, E., speak at a marketing event. It’s at a coffee shop about 20 minutes away from me. After I drive there, I grab a blondie and a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit. She does so well at her event, I’m so proud of my girl!!! I’m going to see her later tonight so I don’t hold her up — a lot of people want to talk to her because she is a pool of knowledge. She has her own business as well that she built from nothing, so I understand why people really want to pick her brain. $11
1:30 p.m. — I’m going to get my weekly produce (I’m part of a local CSA). I’m trying to support local rather than big-box brands. This actually has helped me to eat more produce — and produce I’d have never bought otherwise (like fennel, which I learned is disgusting). I don’t have to pay for this now because it auto-drafted at the beginning of the week. I do a produce haul for a vlog I’m going to make. I feel weird trying to build a name for myself on social media at this big age. I know that sounds dumb but it just feels like I’m too late. I also stop and get an energy drink which is free because I have a reward drink on my account.
2 p.m. — I get back to work after having a relatively eventful morning/afternoon. We’re in the midst of a legislative session which means a lot of communicating about what’s going on with certain bills, a lot of rapid response meetings, a lot of preparing.
6:30 p.m. — The friend I mentioned earlier, E., is a local influencer as well (she’s iconic) and she has a collab that she’s invited me to. We get dinner for free — the perks of having an influencer friend! She graciously invites me to her collabs when she can. I fill up on apps and only end up taking a few bites of my entrée. I bring the leftovers home to my ungrateful sister, K. (a joke, lol). I was supposed to go with E. to a ramen spot to play claw games and win plushies but I’m so full that I go home and go to sleep.
Daily Total: $11
Day Three: Saturday
8 a.m. — K. literally pulls me out of my home in my pajamas. There’s a home baker in our area who sells TREATS on Saturdays. We go and wait in line (there’s always a DUMMY long line) and by the time we get to the front, there’s only one type of pastry left that I want, so I purchase it (a single raspberry and cream cheese brioche bread). Her clientele is some of the greediest people I’ve ever witnessed. I savor my pastry, though. It’s a rare treat. $5
11 a.m. — We (K. and I) leave for the parade that’s happening today — it doesn’t start until later but parking is always a nightmare when large events are on. We fight the traffic and end up parking on some random sidewalk and just hoping to not get towed. We start walking toward the parade route to find a spot to sit. Nothing to do now but wait.
2 p.m. — We are in deep Gras (the last week of Mardi Gras). We go to a parade downtown and I’m irritated because I feel a lot of people ride floats for clout and not to actually throw things. Can I get a bead? Can I get a stuffed animal? After being outside for hours, we go to get tacos which is perf because I’m tired, hot, and hungry. My head is pounding but the parade was nice for the most part. There was a man selling T-shirts encouraging people to “Eat ass”. Some parents were upset about this but I don’t think Mardi Gras is for kids really. $13
5 p.m. — We leave the parade, head back to the car, and chug some water. It really wasn’t as hot as it could have been and I guess I’m grateful for that. I don’t feel like it, but I drive us to the mall because a new phone has been on my mind (my current one is as old as the hills, and glitchy, and I need a new one).
6 p.m. — My. I do NOT want to spend this shmoney. I really do not like making big purchases. Sometimes a big purchase in my mind qualifies as like over $30, meaning a $970 phone is a VERY big purchase. I want to get it before the tariffs start raising the prices of phones and everything else under the sun. I do not get the newest version but a slightly older iPhone because I don’t want Apple AI or Starlink on my phone. I also get a one-year Apple care plan, just in case, and a screen protector. Let me say again how much I did not want to spend this money!!! I was rocking with my old phone until the wheels came off. And they did come off. I also got a slice of cookie cake ($5) to ease the pain of running up my credit card. $975
9 pm — After I bathe and put on a face mask, I sit in my recliner and finish watching the final season of Cold Case.
Daily Total: $993
Day Four: Sunday
11 a.m. — I roll out of bed and bring my dogs outside. I typically tend to them as soon as I wake up. They’re late sleepers too and have to be coaxed out of bed with treats. I come back in, brush my teeth, wash my face and pick out clothes for the day.
12 p.m. — There’s a festival celebrating our city and we’re (my roommate and I) attending. There’s not as much to see as I’d hoped but at least this year it’s more spaced out. Last year I left because we were packed like sardines. I buy a cookie, two lemonades, and a plate of jambalaya. The jambalaya is severely disappointing. The people in this city just can’t hold a candle to the cooking in my hometown. I actually just realized that it’s a new month and I’ve been doing monthly challenges. My challenge for this month is supposed to be low-spend/no-spend... $33
3:30 p.m. — I go to the gym. I love going around this time because everyone else seems to be doing other things that aren’t gym related, meaning it’s mostly empty. I know nobody is looking at me but I still prefer a less crowded gym.
5:30 p.m. — I pick up a three-month supply of my SSRIs before RFK sends the depressed girls to a wellness camp ($10). I also pick up a mini-bag of Dot’s Pretzels ($4) — they are the elite pretzels — and a notebook ($2). As I mentioned, I’m doing The Artist’s Way and I need a fresh place to write my morning pages. The book has actually been so incredibly helpful: just the first few chapters have really made a difference. If you’re feeling like you’re in a rut or just kind of fed up with life lately (like me), I recommend it. I looked for a zero-sugar root beer, as well, but there’s none here. This is a tragedy. Ever since I had a zero-sugar root beer (Barq’s brand), I’ve been on a quest to find it again. $16
7 p.m. — K. and I are on our way to spend a few days at my mom’s house. K.’s driving us. She orders a two-pack of crunch wrap sliders for the road. She pays. Sksksksks. The crunch wraps are OKAY at best — Taco Bell has done better. Their cantina chicken menu is really where it’s at but since I didn’t pay for it, I will say nothing and enjoy the free snack.
9 p.m. — We arrive at my mom’s and take our stuff out of the car. I have work tomorrow. K does not. I bathe and go to bed.
Daily Total: $49
Day Five: Monday
7 a.m. — My mom has asked me to run an errand for her before work, which I do, but I get a huge energy drink from a local coffee shop first. I’m tired. I wonder how I ever had three jobs and hustled the way I did. Now that I have this job I don’t want to do anything outside of that. I know the state of the job market though and I never let myself be too comfortable, which is why I’m trying to build my consulting business. About a year ago, I got laid off. I hated the job (and they didn’t pay me well) and most of the people at it, but dealing with that uncertainty at the time was horrible for my health. Thankfully, I found my current job, which is a million times better. This local coffee shop has delish energy drinks, way better than anything I have in the city I live in. $7.50
9 a.m. — I have a work meeting that I’m honestly kind of too tired to pay attention to. I turn off my camera and catch up on some other things I need to do (emails, mostly).
12 p.m. — All I had for breakfast was that energy drink, so I use my mom’s limited resources in her fridge to make an egg sandwich for lunch.
2 p.m. — We stop in at Walmart because I need a case for my new phone. This investment needs to be protected because I’m going to rock with this one until the wheels fall off as well. I grabbed the first case I saw which happened to be a cute, pink/iridescent case. I love it and it seems sturdy ($20). Let’s hope it is because I’m a dropper. Things slip out of my hands so effortlessly. I need this case to have some bounce. I also get a pink Red Bull because I’ve wanted to try it ($4) and I haven’t found it anywhere but here. $24
4 p.m. — I’m not sure if anyone else has the experience in which they come to their parent’s home and the food options are condiments or expired seasonings, but that’s what I’m working with at my mom’s house. We pass by Taco Bell and I get a crunchy taco which is waaaayyy too small for the price I paid, but I’m so hungry. Taco Bell, count your days. Mom, also count your days, because why did you stop cooking when we moved out? $4
7 p.m. — K. buys herself a churro, but I will not be partaking. No, her friend, A., has made a roast. One thing about A. is that she doesn’t have an ass, because she cooks it off on the daily. I don’t want to get a dessert now because I’m too excited about A.’s home cooking to think about anything else. As I suspected, the food was delish. I don’t eat Louisiana home-cooked food like this super often — even though I wish I could — because the girls are out here with high cholesterol and blood pressure and I honestly don’t want to deal with those kinds of health issues.
9 p.m. — We stop at the gas station and I still can’t find a zero-sugar root beer. Why is it a manhunt to get this damn rootbeer? I get a giant water because we don’t drink this city’s tap water. It’s questionable at best. It kind of smells like a swimming pool and I feel super heavy after drinking it. My mom has a cooler that she can fill with jugs of water but that is another thing she has neglected since we moved out. Just give me the damn gas station water. $3
Daily Total: $38.50
Day Six: Tuesday
7:30 a.m. — When my alarm goes off, I roll over and write my morning pages. After I do that, I brush my teeth, get dressed, and let the dogs outside.
9 a.m. — It’s Mardi Gras and the weather has caused parades to be canceled or moved too early for my liking, so I attend none. I get K. and me vanilla iced coffees to start our day. They’re Burger King, lmao. The coffee shop I mentioned that has good energy drinks does not have good coffee, I fear. AND HONESTLY, Burger King coffee isn’t all that bad. The only other option is Starbucks and I’m good on them. I have some email marketing to catch up on and I’m cooking today so I want some extra caffeine. I also eat a parfait that I made with some of the strawberries from the farmers’ market. I’ve brought some of my things from home that I didn’t want to go bad since I’m aware of my mother’s allergy to getting groceries for her household. $5
11 a.m. — I take a break from emails to start making what is supposed to be lunch but I find out soon that someone has other plans.
1 p.m. — Even though I’m literally cooking, my dad decided he’s going to take us to lunch instead of dinner — even though I told him I was making lunch. Every oldest child ends up eventually having to raise their hard-headed parents. K. and I meet him at a restaurant. He has an attitude and he gets one right back because I didn’t sign up for this. He pays, because why wouldn’t he? It’s nice to get so many meals for free lately because this usually isn’t the case.
2 p.m. — After lunch, I go back to work. Our board needs a lot of things lately so between emails and putting things together for them, I’m a little swamped.
8 p.m. — I slam my laptop shut and submit my profile for an upcoming audition. The auditions have been slower here lately, which sucks. I guess there was never a bounceback after COVID-19. That’s why I’m looking into moving to Atlanta. It doesn’t seem smart given the political climate, potential economic instability, and the fact that my salary only seems like a livable wage in this state. The idea of that scares me a lot. But I also don’t want to live paralyzed with fear or having missed so many opportunities. I can always come home if all else fails, right? $2
Daily Total: $7
Day Seven: Wednesday
6 a.m. — K. drags me out of bed for baked goods once again. We go to a donut shop and make sure it’s earlier than the last time we went because they sell out pretty quickly. I get a lavender vanilla bean cronut (croissant donut), and a BEC croissant. Both delicious. I come back to my childhood room and go to sleep after we eat. $12.67
9 a.m. — I slept in just a little later than usual. I write my morning pages, tend to my dogs, and open my laptop. I work for a few hours from bed.
2 p.m. — K. and I get flavored waters from Sonic. This Sonic sucks and both our orders are messed up. I’m thinking about this Money Diary and how this is supposed to be a low-spend month and how much crap I’ve spent too much on in the last few days. I always tend to spend more money when I go back home because there’s so much there that I can’t get in my current city. I need to get my money and my health together right neow. $2.28
3 p.m. — Saying I need to stop spending money and then spending more is ridiculous. K. just graduated with her master’s so I gift her $300 for a trip to Japan she’s taking at the end of the year. My friend also got laid off and when I got laid off last year, she sent me $100, so I send her $100. I’m kind of freaking out that I spent so much this week because this is not the usual. Or maybe it is and I’m more aware of it because I’m supposed to be low spending? I keep a budget and I track my spending but seeing it like this, daily, got me like YIKES, in this economy hunny!!?? I do feel extremely blessed to be able to give to my family and friends even in smaller amounts. I hope that one day money won’t be an issue but for now, it is one, lol. $400
4 p.m. — Before we leave, K. and I each order crawfish. I get four pounds with two potatoes and a corn. I don’t love the crawfish where I live now, so let me indulge while I can. This is an example of something I can’t get at home: good food (even though I’ve indulged the entire time documenting this diary). I might start keeping on own daily spending diary just so I can check myself because I was wildin this week. But again, this week was a little different than normal. $30
7 p.m. — We are finally back in our city. K. drops me off at home. I eat my crawfish and it is soooo delicious. One thing about our hometown is that the food there is amaze every single time. After I eat, I take the dogs out, bathe and go to bed.
Daily Total: $444.95
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“I’m looking at the total that I spent this week. I’m SICK. LMFAO. But it’s not funny at the end of the day though, is it? I’m also trying to remind myself that a huge chunk of the money spent was on that damn phone and I did need a new one. I take comfort knowing that it’s an every seven or eight year type of purchase — or longer if I can help it. Keeping a spending diary is much more effective for me than just keeping a budget because I see what I’m spending my money on rather than just seeing a number and the name of the place where I spent the money. This week was particularly expensive as well because I went home and I gave gifts. I didn’t realize it was going to be such an expensive week when I started this. Now that I have a detailed idea of what my spending looks like I’ll be trying to have a truly low-spend month so I can save more for the future and the uncertainties that come with it. I also think some people might be put off by this, like, ‘Oh you’re doing fine, you make a decent amount, why’re you complaining?’ Yeah, I see some of y’all nasty comments! But as plenty of diarists before me know, growing up poor/in poverty can really alter your brain and make you feel very weird toward money. I’ve also not had this job for that long so I’m still navigating life with a little more wiggle room.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
