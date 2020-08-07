Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't have conversations about money per se, but my mom was a single mother and she only worked part-time so we grew up living a very frugal lifestyle and we learned how to save too. When I got my first job, I started saving and kept on saving and hustling so I could have nice things or things I wanted.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job is actually still my current job, just in a different department (FML) but I got it to pay my car insurance which in the beginning was literally taking my entire check. Tears.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes.



Do you worry about money now?

All the time. I hate it here.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Well, I moved out on my own at 23 but I came back home because things didn't go as planned as they so often don't. I do have a financial safety net, a nest egg, a rainy day fund if you will.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I sure wish I did. If anyone wants to leave me some inheritance, please do.