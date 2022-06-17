"I wanted to do another monochromatic moment during the trip, so I went for a classic all-black look for yoga. I've tried the elation material before in the legging form, and these flare pants live up to just what I expect. There's a little compression but not too much. It's great for moving freely and stretching deeply as I did in my yoga practice that morning. The black-conscious cutout crop looks good enough to wear for a casual hang or even a date night with a skirt! I cannot emphasize enough how awesome it is to wear tops without bras and still feel supported as a large-chested woman!" —Chichi Offor