While a night out with your partner can be a lot of fun, sometimes, an at-home date can be even better. There are many reasons why you’d prefer an occasional date night in: you’re on a budget, you live somewhere where there aren’t many places open late, there's bad weather and you don't want to get rained on, you want to show off your post-KonMari shelves... or you just want to switch it up a little.
If you’ve decided to send a night in with your sweetie, then you’ll want to make your date a special night — not chilling on the couch with Parks & Rec reruns if that's what you do most evenings. Make the night special — clean your house (or at least the room you'll be spending your date in), plan an activity, light some candles, maybe even dress up a little (though you don’t have to wear shoes).
We asked Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and VP of Dating.com, to share some creative at-home date ideas that are both romantic and inexpensive — and in some cases, totally free. And remember, these suggestions are just a jumping-off point — embrace your own (and your partner's) creativity, and feel free to come up with a unique at-home date night of your own.