The waiter went around our table, taking orders. I requested the cheapest wine on the menu — a $12 glass of Cabernet.



“Oh, I’m so sorry," he said. "We’re all out of that one.”



I wanted to punch him in his gorgeous model/actor/waiter face, but instead I ordered the $16 Barolo. In my broke reality, $16 was equivalent to about three six-inch Subway sandwiches, a.k.a. half my dinners for the week. I could feel tears welling in the corners of my eyes as I watched those three sandwiches get poured into one stemless wine glass.



“Hon, you’re not getting any food?” My boyfriend asked.



“Oh, no I already ate,” I lied.



I hated being poor, and Ryan was just rubbing my nose in it by bringing us to the most expensive pizza parlor in the entire Western Hemisphere. This meal was my worst nightmare, and how could he not know that? But here’s the twist: People don’t know things unless you tell them.



When the check came, it was the size of about three cell phone bills. The notion of a three-way split was quickly dismissed, as I had gotten only one glass of wine.



“Why don’t we just split it between the two of us?” My boyfriend suggested to our friend.



“No, I can pay for a glass of wine,” I said with a little too much venom.



There was an awkward beat following my vehement protestation, and then all three credit cards were loaded onto the bill. I would pay for my one glass of wine; my pride depended on it. I excused myself to go to the bathroom, so I could have a panic attack and cry silently in the stall.

