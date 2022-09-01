Can Productivity Gummies Help Me Write A Screenplay? Theoretically, Yes

Okay, so immediate spoiler alert, I didn't accomplish what I see now as a totally unrealistic goal while holding down a day job — but what I did take away from this experiment is that these gummies can help reframe my idea of what it means to be productive. I had a lot of personal assessments to do along the way. For instance, during the first couple of weeks, I popped a gummy (which, by the way, tastes vaguely of berries although it tastes more medicinal than candy-like) right after lunch in order to get through that afternoon slump, only to discover that I was then more focused on scouring things on TheRealReal and Etsy or thinking about filling my calendar with workout classes. But, my screenplay! So then I switched up my gummy intake to early mornings, like within the hour of waking up, to see if it can encourage me to sit down and work while I was running on my freshest early-morning brain juices. (At one point I started taking two gummies at once.) I found that adjustment helped significantly, especially when coupled with my matcha or coffee. But strangely enough, I ended up more focused on getting my "pay" work finished as quickly as possible rather than trying to get my "creative" work done — which may say more about how I need to better prioritize my days' goals. What also resulted was not necessarily getting more done, but getting the best possible version of my work done before I felt like calling it a day. (My brain has always operated on a "quality over quantity" mindset.) But, also, what if this is all a placebo effect? For more insight, I tapped Henry Simonds, General Manager at ASYSTEM, to give me the straight scientific facts on this product.