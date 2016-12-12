We Tried This Trend On 7 Different Body Types

Though ruffles have been a constant champion on the catwalks since last spring, the trend is one that even the most fashion-forward of women struggle with IRL — and rightly so. The frilly embellishments can bring to mind a mix of stereotypically girly and frumpy pieces that might read more costumey than cool. But in their modern iterations — cascading down sleeves and flaring out above ankles — they just might be the kick your holiday wardrobe needs.
Sure, you might think, Why risk a ruffle when I know I slay in a slip dress? But we believe that (almost) every trend is worth trying — especially one that doesn't take itself too seriously or target one specific body type. That's why we enlisted R29 friends and family of various frames to take ruffles for a test-drive. With ASOS' newest stash of whimsical dresses, miniskirts, tops, and jeans at their disposal, they created cool, party-ready looks that not only highlighted their individual styles and figures but also showed us that this popular trim doesn't have to be super fancy (or all up in your face) to make a statement.
Keep scrolling for proof that anyone can rock a ruffle.
Sure, you might think, Why risk a ruffle when I know I slay in a slip dress? But we believe that (almost) every trend is worth trying — especially one that doesn't take itself too seriously or target one specific body type. That's why we enlisted R29 friends and family of various frames to take ruffles for a test-drive. With ASOS' newest stash of whimsical dresses, miniskirts, tops, and jeans at their disposal, they created cool, party-ready looks that not only highlighted their individual styles and figures but also showed us that this popular trim doesn't have to be super fancy (or all up in your face) to make a statement.
Keep scrolling for proof that anyone can rock a ruffle.
Advertisement
Not Your Typical OTS
When an off-the-shoulder blouse meets a ruffle and a bell sleeve, the outcome could be over-the-top, but that's definitely not the case with publishing assistant Lauren Servideo's look. In fact, we'd dare to argue that this top takes ruffles to an unexpected level. "I was a little apprehensive," she says of the trend. "I'm pretty busty, and I prefer to dress more modestly, so I wasn't sure if the ruffles would draw attention to the wrong places." Though skeptical, this subtle ruffle detail at the shoulders and neckline opened her mind. "I'll try anything once. Well, go ahead and say I'll try ruffles twice...or three times." Sounds like a win to us.
When an off-the-shoulder blouse meets a ruffle and a bell sleeve, the outcome could be over-the-top, but that's definitely not the case with publishing assistant Lauren Servideo's look. In fact, we'd dare to argue that this top takes ruffles to an unexpected level. "I was a little apprehensive," she says of the trend. "I'm pretty busty, and I prefer to dress more modestly, so I wasn't sure if the ruffles would draw attention to the wrong places." Though skeptical, this subtle ruffle detail at the shoulders and neckline opened her mind. "I'll try anything once. Well, go ahead and say I'll try ruffles twice...or three times." Sounds like a win to us.
Sheer Frills
In case you weren't convinced, ruffles can be eye-catching without being an eyesore, which is exactly what creative associate Madison Utendahl discovered after giving them a go. "I never, ever wear ruffles," she says. "I'm not opposed to wearing them; however, I rarely come across clothing with ruffles that isn't in a bright, vibrant color." After trying out a long, black, sheer dress that not only fit her tall frame but also her mostly dark wardrobe, she was hooked. "I love the ruffles' subtleties and how seamlessly they work with my style," she says. In fact, she fell so hard for the dress that she begged to take it home with her, and, honestly, we don't blame her.
All About The Ankle
As a fashion market writer, Alyssa Coscarelli is no stranger to pushing the fashion boundaries — but even she has her doubts about ruffles. "They can easily overtake a small frame, and, coming in at 5'2" on a good day, I was a bit worried that my outfit would swallow me," she says. However, with this sheer, frilly top and ruffle-hem denim combo, Alyssa illustrates that ruffles don't have to be bulky. "The top allowed me to show off my figure, and the jeans were super fitted and flattering, as well," she says. 10/10 would wear again.
As a fashion market writer, Alyssa Coscarelli is no stranger to pushing the fashion boundaries — but even she has her doubts about ruffles. "They can easily overtake a small frame, and, coming in at 5'2" on a good day, I was a bit worried that my outfit would swallow me," she says. However, with this sheer, frilly top and ruffle-hem denim combo, Alyssa illustrates that ruffles don't have to be bulky. "The top allowed me to show off my figure, and the jeans were super fitted and flattering, as well," she says. 10/10 would wear again.
Advertisement
One-Two Punch
The phrase "more is more" might seem illogical when thinking in terms of ruffles, but as project manager Milana Baker shows us, double the frill is double the fun. "Because of my shape, it doesn't take much to make me look bigger than I am," she says. "Ruffles are usually the go-to if you want to make smaller assets look bigger — I have never had that issue, so I tended to stay away from them." With a subtly ruffled turtleneck; a tiered, metallic miniskirt cinched with a belt; and a graphic tee to tie it all together, Milana proves that ruffles can be a super fun detail on any piece. "I loved the knit — the ruffles at my neck and arms highlighted my face and hands, which are some of my favorite features," she says.
The phrase "more is more" might seem illogical when thinking in terms of ruffles, but as project manager Milana Baker shows us, double the frill is double the fun. "Because of my shape, it doesn't take much to make me look bigger than I am," she says. "Ruffles are usually the go-to if you want to make smaller assets look bigger — I have never had that issue, so I tended to stay away from them." With a subtly ruffled turtleneck; a tiered, metallic miniskirt cinched with a belt; and a graphic tee to tie it all together, Milana proves that ruffles can be a super fun detail on any piece. "I loved the knit — the ruffles at my neck and arms highlighted my face and hands, which are some of my favorite features," she says.
Power Sleeves
With her unique sense of style and a baby bump in tow, editorial design director Ly Ngo wasn't totally sold on the thought of wearing ruffles. "At first I had a lot of reservations because I have such a strong look; ruffles could make me seem more girly versus womanly, which is how I feel when I'm pregnant," she says. "I prefer to wear tight, flattering clothing to show off my pregnant body in all its crazy, round glory." Though she had her doubts, throwing a ruffled jacket over her signature form-fitting dress allowed Ly to show off her baby-to-be while keeping her look from feeling contrived. "It's difficult to find ruffles that allow me to accentuate my bump without making me look like a giant meringue. But I love this ruffled jacket," she exclaims.
With her unique sense of style and a baby bump in tow, editorial design director Ly Ngo wasn't totally sold on the thought of wearing ruffles. "At first I had a lot of reservations because I have such a strong look; ruffles could make me seem more girly versus womanly, which is how I feel when I'm pregnant," she says. "I prefer to wear tight, flattering clothing to show off my pregnant body in all its crazy, round glory." Though she had her doubts, throwing a ruffled jacket over her signature form-fitting dress allowed Ly to show off her baby-to-be while keeping her look from feeling contrived. "It's difficult to find ruffles that allow me to accentuate my bump without making me look like a giant meringue. But I love this ruffled jacket," she exclaims.
Advertisement
Shoulder Slice
For R29 first impressionist Diana Cenat, trying a ruffle was no sweat. "I'm not one to shy away from trends," she says. "But I do dress to feel beautiful and to be comfortable, which is more important to me than being the first to try something new." With this hot-pink ruffled number, Diana was able to feel like her best self while still being on-trend. "I love this look! The ruffle-accent off-the-shoulder — I've seen it but hadn't tried it. I'm always down for an exposed shoulder." Same.
For R29 first impressionist Diana Cenat, trying a ruffle was no sweat. "I'm not one to shy away from trends," she says. "But I do dress to feel beautiful and to be comfortable, which is more important to me than being the first to try something new." With this hot-pink ruffled number, Diana was able to feel like her best self while still being on-trend. "I love this look! The ruffle-accent off-the-shoulder — I've seen it but hadn't tried it. I'm always down for an exposed shoulder." Same.
Full-On Florals
Florals and ruffles — are you nervous yet? Associate creative director Emily Levin's look proves there's no need to be. "I don't typically rock a ruffle," she admits. "It's a worn-out rule for plus-size gals that you shouldn't add bulk to your frame. It's so twisted to believe that the whole point of dressing as a big chick is to try and trick people into not realizing you're big." Though not her average silhouette, Emily looked (and felt) fun, fresh, and ready to take on all the parties in this flattering floral dress. "I was really excited about trying something that was unapologetically loud, something that demanded attention," she says. "I'm a changed woman." Talk about taking style inspo to a whole new level.
Advertisement
Shop This Story