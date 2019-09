We Tried This Trend On 7 Different Body Types

Though ruffles have been a constant champion on the catwalks since last spring, the trend is one that even the most fashion-forward of women struggle with IRL — and rightly so. The frilly embellishments can bring to mind a mix of stereotypically girly and frumpy pieces that might read more costumey than cool. But in their modern iterations — cascading down sleeves and flaring out above ankles — they just might be the kick your holiday wardrobe needs.Sure, you might think, Why risk a ruffle when I know I slay in a slip dress? But we believe that (almost) every trend is worth trying — especially one that doesn't take itself too seriously or target one specific body type. That's why we enlisted R29 friends and family of various frames to take ruffles for a test-drive. With ASOS ' newest stash of whimsical dresses, miniskirts, tops, and jeans at their disposal, they created cool, party-ready looks that not only highlighted their individual styles and figures but also showed us that this popular trim doesn't have to be super fancy (or all up in your face) to make a statement.Keep scrolling for proof that anyone can rock a ruffle.