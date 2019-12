Artis’ Luxe Makeup Brushes Just Got A Rose Gold Makeover For The Holidays

Welcome to Extra Gifted , our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).You know when something is so luxe, you almost don’t want to use it? Well, this isn’t one of those times — but it almost is. While it can’t be denied that a pristine cat eye or gorgeous red lip are true works of art, your tools themselves can be just as aesthetically pleasing. Case in point: Artis’ limited-edition Elite Rose Gold Brush Set , which for the holiday season, have been reimagined in sumptuous metallic blush.