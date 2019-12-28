Artis’ Luxe Makeup Brushes Just Got A Rose Gold Makeover For The Holidays

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
You know when something is so luxe, you almost don’t want to use it? Well, this isn’t one of those times — but it almost is. While it can’t be denied that a pristine cat eye or gorgeous red lip are true works of art, your tools themselves can be just as aesthetically pleasing. Case in point: Artis’ limited-edition Elite Rose Gold Brush Set, which for the holiday season, have been reimagined in sumptuous metallic blush.
Retailing for $136, it’s unquestionably a splurge-worthy item — and they feel like it. If you’ve used Artis brushes before (or at the very least, spotted them in Instagram beauty flat lay) then you may already be familiar with the weight and style of the brushes. The elongated metallic handles are substantial in weight but aren’t too heavy to hinder application.
However, the best part is that they don’t just look good; the bristles are made of proprietary synthetic CosmeFibre bristles (which reportedly have three to ten times more bristles than traditional brushes for an ultra-airbrushed effect), and feels like a thousand feathers grazing your skin. The set includes two oval brushes — one ideal for blending foundation and powders, and another smaller size for spot concealing and applying eyeshadow — and a third palm-sized brush perfect for dusting setting powder to finish your makeup. Suddenly, unleashing your inner makeup artiste has never looked so good.
