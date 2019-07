If there's one thing we can never seem to get enough of, it's sleep . Granted, we're partially to blame — damn you, 11 p.m. Instagram deep dives — but you've likely experienced what it's like to lie in bed, wide awake, hours slowly dragging by and you just can't seem to wind down. Well, aside from trying your luck with sleep apps or shelling out a lot of money to see a sleep coach (a thing that totally exists), you might find some sweet sleep relief by incorporating some aromatherapy into your nighttime routine.