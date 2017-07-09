Aritzia Can't Keep This Summer Top In Stock

So, we weren't surprised when we caught wind that Aritzia's Wilfred Free Huang top is one of the retailer's best-sellers. This loose-fitting, super-breezy blouse comes in at $65, but when you consider cost per wear, you can totally justify the price. It features a light, textured fabric, a cropped length, and a front-tie detail that makes this just the kind of top that pairs perfectly with denim (and other high-waisted shorts) or drape-y skirts and flat sandals. It's the perfect alternative to your favorite white tee, doesn't try too hard, and can easily as a beach cover-up, too. Plus, if needed, you can dress it up with lightweight, wide-leg pants and heels.