Aritzia Can't Keep This Summer Top In Stock

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
In summer, easy dressing is the name of the game. And while dresses feel like the usual go-to during the hottest months of the year, we're making a case for super-simple separates, too.
So, we weren't surprised when we caught wind that Aritzia's Wilfred Free Huang top is one of the retailer's best-sellers. This loose-fitting, super-breezy blouse comes in at $65, but when you consider cost per wear, you can totally justify the price. It features a light, textured fabric, a cropped length, and a front-tie detail that makes this just the kind of top that pairs perfectly with denim (and other high-waisted shorts) or drape-y skirts and flat sandals. It's the perfect alternative to your favorite white tee, doesn't try too hard, and can easily as a beach cover-up, too. Plus, if needed, you can dress it up with lightweight, wide-leg pants and heels.
Right now, the blouse comes in white, black, pink, and red, and our friends at Aritzia say that all colors have already sold out and been re-ordered. Talk about the top of the summer. Click on to shop this essential, super-easy warm-weather piece while you still can, along with some similar options in case the stock is wiped clean.