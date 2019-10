For some people, Halloween is a time to get creepy and gory. For others, it’s a time to become someone you can’t be in your normal life. And if you’ve ever dreamed of being a pop star, dressing in an Ariana Grande costume for Halloween is one way to feel very much like an internationally famous singer. Because not only does Grande have performance outfits you can pull from, but she also has a distinct style when it comes to her casual looks and has had some memorable music video moments this past year.