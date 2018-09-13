Ariana Grande's Brother, Frankie, Says Mac Miller Helped Him Get Sober

Nearly a week has passed since Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller died, and while we don't yet know his official cause of death, many suspect it was due to an apparent overdose. His untimely passing sparked dozens of conversations about addiction and sobriety, propelling even Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie, to get vulnerable. Grande took to Instagram to share an insight into his own battles. Apparently, the late rapper, whom Grande refers to by his real name, Malcolm, helped Grande get sober when he was at his worst.
"I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm's death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister," Grande wrote in the caption. "He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn't imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would have never discovered that if it weren't for Malcolm."
Grande recounted all of the times Miller showed up to celebrate his sobriety milestones, treating him with gifts and "words of encouragement."
"Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease... many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing," he continued. "Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to have myself sober so that i may be there for others."
The Broadway actor and TV personality stressed that no one has to embark on a journey to sobriety alone and provided a list of resources for anyone who may need one. He concluded his post with an emotional goodbye message to Miller.
"Malcolm my friend, you will be dearly missed," he wrote. "And I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober... 453 days and counting... Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
His message comes just days after both his sister and Miller's mom shared silent tributes on social media.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
