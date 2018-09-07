Celebrities React To Reports Mac Miller Is Dead After Apparent Overdose

Celebrities and friends are sharing their thoughts following a TMZ report that rapper Mac Miller's body has been found after an apparent overdose Friday. The outlet reports Miller (née Malcolm James McCormick) was found in his home in the San Fernando Valley around noon and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Pittsburgh rapper has been public about his substance abuse issues and depression. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, the "Self Care" singer said he had made moves towards sobriety. "I was afraid of what my life had become. But once you just breathe and relax, you come to terms with it. This is my life, I enjoy it, and it’s okay that I enjoy it," Miller said.
Kehlani, Chance The Rapper, and Diplo were among the very first celebrities to share their shock with Miller's fans.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.