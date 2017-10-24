"Are you still married?"
"You working for TMZ now?"
"Trust me — if I were dating someone, you'd know about it."
"Just one?"
"Why — what have you heard?"
"I'm actually thinking about auditioning for the next season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette."
"Yes — they're coming over for about an hour at 8 tonight."
"No, but if you're so invested in this, why not start chipping in and set me up?"
"No, but trust me — I've got a team of experts working on why not."
"No, but do you know how nice it's been to have some time for myself? You should try it!"
"I'm saving myself for Idris Elba."
"I'm just trying to live my life like a rom-com divorcée."
"You, my father, and grandma seem to be really concerned about this. Maybe you guys should discuss your theories."
"I'm not — I'd rather not have to worry about another person when I take this amazing trip next year!"
"No, and that question is kind of hurtful. Let me explain why."