There's a question that plagues many single folk whenever they find themselves at a family gathering, high school reunion, or any other situation in which small talk is involved: "Are you seeing anyone?" It's such a weird inquiry, if you think about it. Asking someone for a status update on their love life is like asking about their most recent dentist appointment. It's personal, it's not always pleasant, and if you haven't heard anything, things are probably the same.
Regardless, someone is going to probably ask at some point. So instead of yelling at your Aunt Jennifer about how reductive that question is, or going on a rant about the dozens of Tinder messages that never amounted to anything, we've come up with a handful of pithy responses. They run the gamut from sassy to sarcastic to sincere, so feel free to tailor your answers to whoever is asking. (No need to make grandma cry, guys.) And if none of these work, feel free to pull a Rihanna and let your aunt know how disappointing the question is. It'll feel great — promise.