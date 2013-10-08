Designers Starr Hout and Laura Cramer looked to Mexico for inspiration for their latest collection, capturing subtle prints that resemble modern tile work and brutalist architecture. Boat-neck blouses, loose-fitting tops, slimming trousers, A-line dresses, and fitted blazers are all crafted from Italian natural weaves and cotton. As for the color scheme, most of the simple silhouettes are offered in a spectrum of solid colors, including crisp white, deep wine, a highly saturated pink, a cloudy gray, navy, and black. With so many styling possibilities, this is just the sort of collection you could pack into a suitcase and have mix-and-match ensembles for days. Click on to see the stunning, minimalist lookbook in its entirety.